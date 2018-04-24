New Dance Performing Arts Book "The Spark" Presents a Dancer's Guide to Teaching

NEW YORK, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James's new release, The Spark: The Legacy that Changed the Dance World by Cheryl Ale, teaches accomplished dancers how to become empowering dance teachers. Already masters of their craft, dance teachers will learn how to translate their talent and creative insights into a curriculum that is appropriate and inspiring to every age and skill level.

Eager to share their passion for the arts with young aspiring dancers, many dancers go on to become dance teachers later in their career. However, talent and creativity do not always easily translate into the structured format needed to teach the accuracy and principles of movement that a good dancer must master. Offering a solution for struggling dance teachers, The Spark: The Legacy that Changed the Dance World provides instructors with the practical tools needed to develop a program that will inspire a love for learning and dancing in their students.

Professional dancer, choreographer, and teacher Cheryl Ale touches on a range of subjects and dance techniques, providing readers with the information they need to pair with their passion to make them great instructors. She shares her own experiences with teaching, as well as the stories of Kneeland, Petrinović, and Harkness, three courageous women who documented and developed an evolved approach to dance techniques. Additionally, Ale guides readers to overcome past experiences, rediscover their artistic intelligence, and ultimately use their shared passion for dance to bond with their students and help them reach their full potential as artists. Through all of these insights, The Spark: The Legacy that Changed the Dance World shows dance instructors how to develop a curriculum that will effectively teach pure, fluid movement at any age.

About the Author:

Cheryl Ale has enjoyed being a professional dancer, choreographer, actress, teacher, and business woman for the past 35 years. Her passion and talent have allowed her to dance with Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre, perform in Equity musical theater, and perform in classical ballet productions around the world. Cheryl is the Founding Director of Revolutionary Principles of Movement (RPM), and a lifetime student of the RPM Master Pedagogue Ruth Petrinović, providing her a wealth of experience, knowledge, and leadership to the management of RPM. Cheryl's mission is to help dance teachers with the important and incremental lessons that can lead their classes, their students, and their schools to create cohesive bonds through teaching the principles. Cheryl currently resides in Monkton, MD.

More About This Title:

The Spark: The Legacy that Changed the Dance World by Cheryl Ale, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on April 3, 2018. The Spark—ISBN 9781683505891—has 124 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $14.95.

