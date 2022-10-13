New Data Protection Solution Launched by Commvault and Huawei

Huawei

Oct 13, 2022, 11:15 ET

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Connect 2022-Dubai, data protection and data management software company, Commvault, and Huawei launched a data solution to provide End to End (E2E), secure, and reliable data protection to enterprise customers.

The Commvault and Huawei solution brings a range of advantages.

Nizar Elfarra, the Middle East Regional Channel Director of Commvault
  • Instant backup and recovery with 3x higher backup and 5x higher recovery bandwidths than similar products in the industry.
  • Optimal security with resilient ransomware protection and E2E encryption.
  • Extreme agility offers data protection for all data types, including physical, virtual, cloud, and Software as a Service (SaaS) data, all with just one system.

Nizar Elfarra, the Middle East, Regional Channel Director Commvault said: "For 10 years, we have cooperated with Huawei in data protection services, and this new solution effectively ensures data security and availability for all workloads in both on-premises and cloud environments for our customers."

Michael Fan, Director of Huawei Data Storage Solution Sales noted: "A change is going to come, with the shift from Disk-to-Disk-to-Tape (D2D2T) to Flash-to-Flash-to-Anything (F2F2X). Here, Huawei leads the market with its dedicated OceanProtect backup storage products and, together with its partners, will deliver industry leading backup solutions to customers, making it a premium backup storage option for various application workloads."

For more details, visit https://e.huawei.com/en/products/storage/oceanprotect

