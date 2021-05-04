New Dental Practice Book by Dr. Bita Saleh Shows How to Build a Profitable and Patient-Centered Dental Practice

NEW YORK, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James's new release, The Well-Referred Dentist: The Essential Hidden Steps to a Profitable & Anxiety-Free Practice, by Bita Saleh, D.D.S., is a comprehensive guideline that helps dentists to develop the practice of their dreams. Bita Saleh's experience as a dentist and professional coach informs her writing as she addresses the everyday concerns and struggles of dentistry and offers concrete solutions.

The Well-Referred Dentist is for dentists who are great at their job but want to be successful in their practice. Bita Saleh explains that identifying a patient's triad of obstacles is essential to their compliance and continued attendance to a dental practice. She defines a patient's triad of obstacles as the fears, anxieties, and limiting beliefs they bring into every dental visit, which ultimately shapes the trajectory of their oral health. As a dedicated dentist for over thirty years, Saleh has developed an effective process to alleviate this triad of obstacles experienced by patients.

In The Well-Referred Dentist, oral health professionals will find a step-by-step program that will help them to identify a patient's fears, anxieties, and limiting beliefs. Bita Saleh teaches dentists how to discuss sensitive topics with their patients, in order to reach a mutual resolution in a timely manner. Saleh models how to create a customized plan for each patient, one that addresses the root cause of their issues, and how to implement a consistent and easy-to-follow maintenance protocol.

About the Author:

Bita Saleh, D.D.S. is a general dentist, author, speaker, coach, and consultant. She is sought after by her clients for personal, leadership, and business coaching. Dr. Saleh received her Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1989 from the University of Southern California School of Dentistry. She then completed a one-year general dentistry residency at Los Angeles County – USC Medical Center. She currently lives in Southern California where she devotes her time to teaching, writing, and coaching.

More About This Title:

The Well-Referred Dentist: The Essential Hidden Steps to a Profitable & Anxiety-Free Practice, by Bita Saleh D.D.S., was released by Morgan James Publishing on March 3, 2020. The Well-Referred Dentist — ISBN 9781642795615 — has 190 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $16.95.

