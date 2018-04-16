New Developments in Boise Elevates City as a Destination

BOISE, Idaho, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boise, Idaho ushered in the New Year with extensive growth and an increase in flights, culinary offerings, hotels and activities are elevating Boise's status as a destination for business and leisure travelers alike.

Bogus Basin Ski Resort opened a new alpine mountain coaster to celebrate its 75th anniversary in 2017. The Glade Runner mountain coaster runs on a 4,000-foot long track, carrying riders at 25 miles per hour and almost 40 feet in the air.

In March the owners of Boise's Modern Hotel and Bar opened a new, Basque-themed wine and tapas restaurant in downtown Boise, Txikiteo.

The Wylder restaurant is the newest bar and restaurant in downtown Boise. The restaurant is on street-level in a new residential building. They create hand crafted, slow batch pizza and craft cocktails.

Camel's Crossing is the newest addition of the Hyde Park district of Boise's North End neighborhood. The former antique store turned into a beer and wine bar with high-end charcuterie food, including salads and sandwiches.

Form & Function is the latest entry into Boise's on-trend coffee scene. The specialty coffee roaster offers coffee sourced from farms growing naturally treated beans.

Bear Island Brewing Co. started in a two-car garage and is now opening a taproom in a former Boise firehouse. Bear Island Brewing Co. is distributed around the state, but this will be their first taproom. They create Idaho-themed beers.

CopenRoss Growlers, a new growler bar, has opened on Boise's developing Vista Bench neighborhood. The new location has more than 50 beers on tap, as well as a variety of wines, ciders and kombucha.

The Gas Lantern Drinking Co. is a cocktail-and-wine focused bar with an English-pub feel that opened in October 2017. The artistically designed cocktails feature creative treatments, including smoke filled lanterns to infuse drinks with flavor.

Clairvoyant Brewing is the 23rd craft brewery in Boise. The brewery is nestled in the developing Whitewater Park area of west downtown Boise.

The Residence Inn Marriott Downtown City Center opened in December 2017. The downtown hotel space has 180 rooms.

The Hyatt Place Boise Downtown recently opened in the downtown core of Boise. Guests get their choice of 150 guestrooms and access to an outdoor pool.

The Modern Hotel has opened four newly-built, extended-stay apartments downtown. The furnished rooms are in studio, one and two-bedroom options.

