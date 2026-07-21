New Digital Archive Celebrating the Life of Broadway Legend, Two-Time Tony Award Winner Helen Gallagher, Launching Sunday, July 19 on Her Centenary

Posthumous tribute site features curated collection of rare photographs, programs and reviews

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helen Gallagher, the two-time Tony Award winner and star of Broadway's golden age and daytime television's Ryan's Hope, would have turned 100 on Sunday, July 19, 2026. To mark the occasion, a new digital archive, helengallagher.org, goes live the same day, offering the most complete public record of her career to date.

Born in Brooklyn on July 19, 1926, Gallagher died on November 24, 2024, at age 98, after a career that ran from the corps de ballet to two Tony Awards, three Daytime Emmys, and more than four decades as a teacher.

Helen Gallagher and Bobby Van on the cover of After Dark magazine, March 1971, during their run in the Broadway revival of No, No, Nanette. Gallagher won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for the role. CREDIT Photo: Jack Mitchell Helen Gallagher as Maeve Ryan, the Manhattan tavern-keeper she played on ABC's Ryan's Hope from 1975 to 1989. The role brought her three Daytime Emmy Awards. CREDIT No photographer established.

She entered the chorus at eighteen and spent three years unnamed in the line before Jerome Robbins cast her as Nancy in High Button Shoes in 1947. Over the following decades she worked with nearly every major director and choreographer of the era — including Robbins, George Abbott, Bob Fosse, Agnes de Mille, and Gower Champion — in shows scored by Cole Porter, Jule Styne, Richard Rodgers, Lerner and Loewe, and Jerry Herman. She won her first Tony in 1952 for Pal Joey, created the role of Nickie opposite Gwen Verdon in Fosse's Sweet Charity in 1966 (Tony nomination), and won her second Tony (Best Actress) in 1971 for No, No, Nanette.

In 1975 she moved to daytime television as Maeve Ryan on Ryan's Hope, a role she played through the series' 1989 finale, earning three Daytime Emmys. She returned to No, No, Nanette at Paper Mill Playhouse in 1997 at age seventy and taught for decades, including forty years at HB Studio, where a room now bears her name.

Highlights of the new site include:

Twenty production pages with photographs, programs, reviews, and recordings spanning Pal Joey , Sweet Charity , Ryan's Hope , and more

, , , and more Original theatrical photography, much never before published, from photographers including Friedman-Abeles and Eileen Darby

Souvenir programs and Playbills dating to 1945

Contemporary reviews from critics including Walter Kerr and Brooks Atkinson

A full career timeline from 1944 to 2019

For more information, contact: Barry Schneider, 347-903-3030, [email protected]

SOURCE Helen Gallager Archive