New England Law | Boston: Press Conference Discussing Wayne Chapman's Arrest for Lewd Conduct Following Supreme Judicial Court's Denial of Victim's Appeal

BOSTON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- WHAT: Attorney Wendy Murphy, adjunct professor of sexual violence law at New England Law | Boston, her client who goes by the name of "Steve," a victim of convicted child rapist Wayne Chapman, and filmmaker and spokesperson for Chapman's victims, Melanie McLaughlin, will address Chapman's arrest for lewd conduct in prison. This news comes on the heels of Steve speaking publicly for the first time earlier this week about the suffering he has endured throughout his life after being victimized by Chapman at age 11. On Monday, Murphy appealed the decision of a Single Justice of the Supreme Judicial Court allowing Chapman's release.