New England Law | Boston: Press Conference Discussing Wayne Chapman's Arrest for Lewd Conduct Following Supreme Judicial Court's Denial of Victim's Appeal

BOSTON, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- WHAT: Attorney Wendy Murphy, adjunct professor of sexual violence law at New England Law | Boston, her client who goes by the name of "Steve," a victim of convicted child rapist Wayne Chapman, and filmmaker and spokesperson for Chapman's victims, Melanie McLaughlin, will address Chapman's arrest for lewd conduct in prison. This news comes on the heels of Steve speaking publicly for the first time earlier this week about the suffering he has endured throughout his life after being victimized by Chapman at age 11. On Monday, Murphy appealed the decision of a Single Justice of the Supreme Judicial Court allowing Chapman's release.
WHERE: New England Law | Boston; 154 Stuart Street; Room 301 (third floor)
WHEN: Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET
About New England Law | Boston
New England Law | Boston was founded in 1908 as Portia Law School, the first and only law school established exclusively for the education of women. Today, New England Law offers its co-ed student body flexible, convenient programs that combine rigorous academics, dynamic community, and early access to practical experience, as well as a diverse, global network spanning 28 countries, 50 states, and 55 practice areas. For more information, please visit www.nesl.edu.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-england-law--boston-press-conference-discussing-wayne-chapmans-arrest-for-lewd-conduct-following-supreme-judicial-courts-denial-of-victims-appeal-300661015.html
SOURCE New England Law | Boston
Share this article