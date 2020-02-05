New England Law | Boston Reveals Plans for 2020 Law Day Banquet

BOSTON, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Law | Boston is pleased to announce plans for its 2020 Law Day Banquet taking place on Friday, March 27, at the Sheraton Boston Hotel. This year, the law school welcomes Attorney and Red Sox Hall of Famer Larry Lucchino, who will address students, faculty, staff, alumni, and distinguished members of the Massachusetts legal and civic community in his keynote address and respond to questions.

Mr. Lucchino is perhaps best known for his time as president and CEO of the Boston Red Sox from 2002–2015, during which the team won three World Series. He is also credited with saving Fenway Park, establishing the Major League Baseball record for consecutive sellouts, and creating the Red Sox Foundation, a philanthropic powerhouse.

Prior to his work with the Boston Red Sox, Mr. Lucchino had a long career as a distinguished lawyer and accomplished businessman. After graduating from Yale Law School in 1971, he joined the law firm Williams & Connolly in Washington, D.C. After only four years, he was named partner, specializing in sports law and litigation. He went on to serve as vice president and general counsel to the Washington Redskins, and then as vice president and general counsel for the Baltimore Orioles. He later became president and then an owner of the Orioles. That was followed by an eight-year ownership of the San Diego Padres prior to becoming president of the Red Sox in February 2002.

"We are fortunate to have such a prominent and dynamic individual celebrate our signature annual event with us," said John O'Brien, President, New England Law | Boston. "We are looking forward to welcoming him to our law school community this spring."

Today, Mr. Lucchino is the president/CEO emeritus of the Boston Red Sox, a member of its ownership group, and chairman and principal owner of the Pawtucket Red Sox. He worked to keep the Pawtucket Red Sox in the New England region by negotiating an agreement with the City of Worcester and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in 2018. The innovative downtown ballpark, to be called "Polar Park," is projected to open in April 2021. The park is the fifth he has been responsible for designing and/or renovating, following Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Petco Park in San Diego, Fenway Park in Boston, and JetBlue Park in Lee County, Florida.

Past New England Law | Boston Law Day speakers include United States Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr.; Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Antonin Scalia, Anthony M. Kennedy, Clarence Thomas, Sandra Day O'Connor, and Harry Blackmun; Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justices Margaret H. Marshall, Roderick L. Ireland, and Ralph D. Gants; Governor Charles D. Baker; Mayor Martin J. Walsh; Chief United Nations Weapons Inspector Dr. Hans Blix; Lieutenant Governor Karyn E. Polito; Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy III; and United States Court of Appeals, Third Circuit Judge Thomas M. Hardiman.

New England Law | Boston was founded in 1908 as Portia Law School, the first and only law school established exclusively for the education of women. Today, New England Law offers its co-ed student body flexible, convenient programs that combine rigorous academics, dynamic community, and early access to practical experience, as well as a diverse, global network. For more information, please visit www.nesl.edu.

