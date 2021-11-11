New Global ATS Solution from Fountain Enables Companies to Hire Remote Hourly Workers at Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain, the world's leading all-in-one applicant tracking system (ATS) for high volume hiring, today announced the release of Fountain Remote to empower companies to quickly and easily onboard large numbers of remote workers. Fountain Remote enables employers to verify applicant identities, ensures that new employees have sufficient hardware and software to fulfill work requirements and makes sure employment remains compliant with current labor laws and requirements. On average, hiring and recruitment teams see a 57% reduction in time-to-hire and applicants complete Fountain Remote processes 68% faster compared to previous channels.

More than six in 10 companies have high volume recruitment needs according to research conducted by Aptitude Research, a leading human capital management research and advisory firm, and Fountain. COVID-19 not only has exacerbated hiring challenges as the number of job openings for hourly workers has exceeded supply, but also has loosened the constraints of location and therefore presented new opportunities. Now, employers looking for hourly remote workers can tap into larger and more geographically diverse pools of talent. But headaches remain when hiring in different regions.

Fountain Remote automates the verification and authorization process for companies that employ an hourly workforce, significantly reducing time-to-hire. This is especially important for employers who hire high volumes of gig or temporary workers. Additionally, for companies that hire for roles with specific tech requirements, such as call center representatives, Fountain Remote performs the necessary tests to ensure they only receive qualified applicants. Both features ensure companies find and hire qualified candidates faster, saving valuable time and money.

"Fountain continues to innovate and invest in product developments that make it easier for companies to hire and onboard faster," said Sean Behr, CEO of Fountain.

About Fountain

Fountain's all-in-one high volume hiring platform empowers the world's leading enterprises to find and hire the right people through smart, fast and seamless recruiting. Candidates can apply anytime, anywhere in minutes, right from their phone. Automated and customizable processes streamline the candidate experience and save time for recruitment teams so they can scale with growing hiring needs. Advanced analytics provide end-to-end process visibility so managers can make swift, data-driven decisions. Throughout the candidate journey, the openly integrated platform enables companies to find, qualify and convert more applicants. Fountain's global customers hire over 2 million workers annually in 78 countries.

