New Global Cannabis Partnership to Create Responsible Cannabis Framework

This initiative is the first of its kind in the growing global recreational cannabis industry and mirrors successful initiatives in many other industry sectors, such as alcohol, gaming, pharmaceuticals, forestry and others.

Cynthia Goodwin, president and CSR practice lead of Revolution Strategy, and Rick Petersen, one of the world's leading experts in corporate social responsibility and founder of Blu Communications, have collaborated to create the Partnership, with Revolution serving as Managing Partner.

"Our goal is to now establish a global corporate social responsibility standard for organizations that play a leading role in the legal adult-use recreational cannabis market," says Goodwin. "The standard will reflect areas of responsible use and informed choice, restrictions to youth, safety, advertising, the environment and ethics."

Goodwin and Petersen have collaborated on similar initiatives in the past, working with the World Lottery Association to develop the Responsible Gaming Framework for regulated lottery and gaming organizations in more than 80 countries. In this new initiative, independent third-party verification against the standard will contribute to its credibility and meaningful application.

"We are excited to be at the forefront of this important work, encouraging accountability and consistency around the world," says Petersen. "Together with our founding members, we will establish guidelines for the operations and advancement of this nascent industry that go beyond simple compliance, and that encourage and support members to achieve best practices."

In 2018, the Global Cannabis Partnership is recruiting 15 founding members representing organizations from around the world, including government agencies charged with distribution, licensed cannabis producers, NGOs, research institutions and others. Membership will expand in 2019.

The Global Cannabis Partnership will host a panel discussion featuring, among others, Michelle Carinci, CEO of Lottotech and former co-chair of the WLA social responsibility sub-committee, at the World Cannabis Congress in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, June 10-12, 2018.

Founding members of the Global Cannabis Partnership will be announced at the World Cannabis Congress.

For more information, visit www.globalcannabispartnership.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-global-cannabis-partnership-to-create-responsible-cannabis-framework-300632304.html

SOURCE Revolution Strategy

Related Links

www.revolutionstrategy.com

