New Gospel Artist Gary A. Frazier Debuts Highly Anticipated Album, No Better Friend

Gospel recording artist, Gary A. Frazier debuts his highly anticipated debut album, No Better Friend.

The Los Angeles based singer, producer and songwriter offers up his brand-new album, available now for streaming and downloading on all digital platforms.

The 5-track album No Better Friend includes power-packed songs such as "Walk In The Light," featuring Sarita Jordan, "Testimony," "Power of the Lord," "God Is Good," and "No Better Friend," which is titled after the album.

The project incorporates smooth and up-tempo beats and rap on the contemporary gospel album. "This album has something for everyone," says Frazier.

The album also includes up and coming gospel artist, Sarita Jordan.

Born and raised in a Christian family, Gary joined his church choir in his twenties and ever since then, music has been a part of his life. He started a new business and often he worked alone. In those quiet times, he would sing and often they were songs he had never heard before, so he would stop work to write down the lyrics. After joining the praise and worship team at his church, not long after the church assembled a music writing group, in which he became a member. When the writing group ended, Gary continued writing music and included choir members on the backing vocals of his songs and the rest is history.

When asked about his start in music, Gary sums it up with a quote from beloved inspirational figure Nelson Mandela, "It is not where you start but how high you aim that matters for success." He adds, "I hope my music inspires this generation to know that God is there for you."

God continues to use Gary Frazier to light a fire of hope and encouragement to others through his testimony and music. His testament of faith is found in "Testimony," an up-beat rap track included on his debut album.

Blessed with an uplifting voice, the talented musician, songwriter and singer has crossed all stylistic and social barriers with his inspirational delivery and powerful music.

Gary A. Frazier uses his voice and music to uplift and touch others with a positive message of hope.

