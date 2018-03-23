New Hampshire Business Review Readers Name Comcast #1 Telecommunications Provider In The Granite State

The annual "Best of Business" awards administered by New Hampshire Business Review identify, recognize and honor the top companies in the state, using anonymous surveys to assess customer satisfaction. The awards were announced at a ceremony held on Thursday, March 22 in downtown Concord.

"Once again, we are honored that the readers of New Hampshire Business Review selected Comcast Business as the #1 Telecommunications Provider," said Steve Walsh, vice president of Comcast Business for Comcast's Greater Boston region, which includes New Hampshire. "We appreciate that our customers took the time to express their opinions and vote for Comcast as their telecommunications provider of choice for the seventh year in a row."

Added Walsh, "We have a proven track record in New Hampshire fueled by the nearly 2,000 employees working in the Granite State. Plus, many business customer calls from across the Northeast are handled by New Hampshire-based employees and help ensure a positive customer experience. Every one of our employees works hard daily to be your preferred telecommunications provider and we value your confidence in us."

Comcast Business provides customers with dedicated 24x7 support and individual attention plus the convenience of one bill. Its services are robust, reliable and scalable to meet the needs of growing organizations.

New Hampshire Business Review is the state's only business newspaper, reaching over 50,000 subscribers every other week. It is part of McLean Communications of Manchester, a publishing company that also includes New Hampshire Magazine, ParentingNH, New Hampshire Home Magazine, NH.com and The Cabinet Press.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, WiFi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Cable

Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand and also provides these services to businesses. Comcast has invested in technology to build an advanced network that delivers among the fastest broadband speeds, and brings customers personalized video, communications and home management offerings. Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

