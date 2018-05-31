New Healthcare Compliance Business RiskShield Tools, LLC Helps Healthcare Providers Identify Risk and Improve Regulatory Compliance

"Providers and business owners must not only create a compliance program that includes effective policies and procedures but also have the responsibility of educating staff, self-auditing, staying abreast of regulatory updates, re-educating staff and somehow also delivering care!" says co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Autumn Piccolo. "We are the first company focused on providing full spectrum, custom compliance programs that roll HIPAA requirements, clinical documentation improvement, OIG compliance requirements, and much more into one customized solution." As one of the company's taglines go, "Because One Size Fits None."

Although RiskShield Tools is a new company, its founders have well-established track records in the healthcare industry. Both Bond and Piccolo have extensive business operations experience, including healthcare operations, accreditation and compliance practice. With well honed skills in revenue cycle reform, Bond successfully turned non-profitable providers into lucrative businesses in the home health industry. "It is a mistake when providers liken compliance to insurance; focusing solely on it as a sunk cost. Revenue is the result of compliance and compliance is the key to getting a return on the investment you made in your business."



About RiskShield Tools, LLC

RiskShield Tools caters specifically to physician practices, clinical laboratories, pharmacies, DME business owners, addiction treatment facilities, assisted living facilities, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and institutional or other buyers of healthcare businesses for compliance program development and/or regulatory due diligence support. We work directly with you and your key team members to develop and implement processes which help you recognize potential areas of regulatory compliance risk early, respond to them, so you can worry less and have a compliance plan tailored for you with Federal compliance requirements woven in.

