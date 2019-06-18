New High Impact App Helps Couples Take a New Course Towards Lasting Love

PRINCETON, N.J., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine being able to see into your future marriage. Profound Partnerships announces their first couple's web-application launched in 2019 to help you prepare for just that. This new course app for couples, an online relationship improvement, and marriage preparation course, is released on ProfoundPartnerships.com.

An online, private and interactive web application for couples to understand each other and prepare their lives together. This preparation course for couples is designed to privately connect two people so that they can answer and exchange important life questions in each area of life, including: communication, career, family, finances, emotional and physical health, expectations, and more.

Founded by NJ resident Carolyn Lyons Galos, Profound Partnerships focuses on building healthy relationships by fostering communication on important life topics such as communication, career, family, finances, emotional and physical health, sensuality, expectations, and more.

The Profound Partnerships web app privately connects two people to this interactive course that incorporates brain-science and neuro-psychology with engaging exercises for couples to practice together so they can maintain a positive mental perspective and emotional resilience to help cope with inevitable life stressors.

Partners answer and exchange questions specifically designed to help them be understood, gain mutual respect, know each other's deepest values, and prepare for life together. Couples move through the seventeen modules of course content at their own pace in each module.

The course is church approved and serves as an 'updated version' of standard life preparation courses with new topics of interest for today's couples to discuss.

Founder Carolyn Galos states, "Love is not intuitive, nor does it provide answers to life's difficult times. After marriage, couples often realize that they are misunderstood when life settles in and expectations become unbalanced, resulting in resentment and disappointment. A preparation course prepares and prevents heartbreak down the road by giving couples a safe place to discuss the topics of life, and plans for their life together. After a couple completes the course, they often fall in love all over again except in a deeper, more intimate, and lasting way."

Couples in the beginning stages of their relationship are also encouraged to enroll in the course. Profound Partnerships gives couples who are getting to know each other a solid foundation on which to build a partnership. These new couples experience the benefits of a more compassionate communication together and rave about feeling understood.

Profound Partnerships gives couples the environment to take control of their future relationship and helps them attain a lasting and loving partnership.

Read more information, watch the demonstration videos, and register for Profound Partnerships Course for Couples at https://www.ProfoundPartnerships.com/ or email 216553@email4pr.com

with inquiries.

Media Contact:

Carolyn Lyons Galos

Founder

Profound Partnerships

(609)-375-2229

216553@email4pr.com

https://www.ProfoundPartnerships.com/

SOURCE Profound Partnerships

Related Links

https://www.ProfoundPartnerships.com

