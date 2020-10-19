New Homepage PoliceBuddy Alternative to Google and Bing to Raise Money for Law Enforcement

RENO, Nev., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PoliceBuddy (https://www.policebuddy.com) officially unveiled its new homepage that makes surfing the internet super easy. PoliceBuddy is a US based owned and operated homepage that is helping to raise money to support law enforcement.

As a company we felt that law enforcement needs more positive support and attention during these challenging times. The law enforcement profession is physically and mentally draining and often is a thankless job. We are honored to offer our appreciation to law enforcement. We created PoliceBuddy as a new homepage that can help to shift the focus to positive awareness for the law enforcement community. We want to express our unwavering support for law enforcement, as this will always be our top priority.

Just use the internet as your normally would with PoliceBuddy as your default homepage and when we receive commissions from advertisers, we are going to donate from those profits to law enforcement charities. We encourage our users to install the free Google chrome PoliceBuddy extension to make it easy to have your new homepage set to PoliceBuddy.

PoliceBuddy offers users a single-destination to email, news, videos, and easy one click access to your favorite websites.

We hope that more positive news and change can happen in our country and by using PoliceBuddy we hope we can all do our part.

Go to PoliceBuddy and let's do good and feel good and support law enforcement together - https://www.policebuddy.com

Media Contact:

PoliceBuddy.com

877-244-9780

[email protected]

SOURCE PoliceBuddy.com