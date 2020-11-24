New INTIMINA Study Reveals a Quarter of American Women Cannot Correctly Identify the Vagina

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study commissioned by international women's healthcare brand, INTIMINA and conducted by OnePoll, revealed there was a large lack of knowledge of what women knew about their own anatomy. Of the 2,000 U.S. women surveyed, one in ten were unable to correctly identify a diagram of a woman's reproductive system.

INTIMINA

Of these findings, nearly 25% misidentified the vagina and 46% could not properly identify the cervix. When respondents were asked to describe the menstrual cycle, 63% were able to correctly identify it as "the monthly changes a woman's body goes through in preparation for a possible pregnancy." Similarly, women were equally unaware of the anatomical knowledge of menopause with one in ten noting that menopause meant a woman had entered her 40s and 13% believed it to be a woman skipping a menstrual cycle.

"A woman's anatomy can often be confusing to follow as there are many components of the reproductive system to consider. However, we were shocked at what this study revealed and we are more empowered than ever to continue our mission of educating the world about female health," says Dr. Alyssa Dweck, practicing gynecologist and INTIMINA's Sexual and Reproductive Health expert. "There are five main parts of the female reproductive system including the uterus, cervix, ovary, vulva and vagina. Without proper education on each of these, it leaves women with little awareness of their locations and function, not to mention a proper understanding of what is considered 'normal' and healthy and what is not."

Though 50% of the women surveyed admitted that there is a clear lack of knowledge surrounding the female reproductive system, 42% said they wish they had a better understanding of women's bodies and were eager to learn more. When asked why there was a lack of understanding, 36% blamed teachers and 28% blamed their parents and to fix the issue, 27% of women are holding the government to better education standards.

INTIMINA prides themselves on battling these misconceptions through their mission to provide comprehensive and accurate information for women at every stage of life. By leveraging their platforms such as INTIMINA Talks on YouTube, their blog, social media and the experts on their Medical Advisory Board, INTIMINA stands at the forefront of educating women about their bodies and intimate health. Day after day, INTIMINA continues to break taboos surrounding women's intimate health and provides women around the globe with a credible source to gather important health-based information.

For more information on INTIMINA's survey, please visit their blog page. For more information on INTIMINA, please visit https://www.intimina.com/.

About INTIMINA

Established in 2009, INTIMINA is a Swedish brand with a complete line of products for intimate well-being. With two care ranges – Menstrual Care and Pelvic Floor Strengthening – INTIMINA has products for women of all ages. Every product is made from the highest quality body-safe materials, and has been designed and tested with the support of a worldwide group of medical consultants and gynecologists.

