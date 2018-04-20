New Jersey Hernia Mesh Lawsuit Plaintiffs Seek Centralized Docket for Ethicon Multi-Layer Polypropylene Device Claims, Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reports

Court documents indicate that that there are at least 62 hernia mesh lawsuits currently pending against Ethicon in the state, all of which allege that the company's polypropylene, multi-layer hernia mesh implants were defective, resulting in serious personal injuries and the need for medical intervention. Specific implants cited in the lawsuits include:

Proceed Surgical Mesh

Proceed Ventral Patch

Physiomesh Flexible Composite

Prolene 3D Polypropylene Patch

Prolene Hernia System

According a notice issued by the Court on April 11, 2018, interested parties who wish to comment on or object to the proposed centralization must do so in writing by May 14, 2018.

"Our Firm has received inquiries from numerous individuals who are alleged to have suffered serious complications, including infections, scarring, adhesions, bowel obstructions, and hernia recurrence, due to allegedly defective polypropylene mesh implants manufactured by Ethicon and other medical device companies," says Sandy A. Liebhard, a partner at Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationwide law firm representing victims of defective drugs and medical devices. "As this litigation has the potential to be large, centralization of Ethicon hernia mesh lawsuits before a single Bergen County Superior Court judge would improve judicial efficiency by reducing duplicative discovery and motion practice and eliminating inconsistent court rulings across the docket."

Nationwide Hernia Mesh Litigation

More than 760 hernia mesh lawsuit involving Ethicon's Physiomesh Flexible Composite implants are already undergoing coordinated pretrial proceedings before a single judge in the U.S. District Court, Northern District of Georgia. The devices at issue in the federal litigation were withdrawn from the worldwide market on May 25, 2016, after unpublished registry data indicated that Physiomesh Flexible Composite Mesh was associated with higher recurrence and revision rates when used in laparoscopic ventral hernia repair compared to similar products. (IN RE: Ethicon Physiomesh Flexible Composite Hernia Mesh Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 2782)

Ethicon is only one of several device manufacturers currently facing product liability litigation over allegedly defective polypropylene mesh implants. At least 30 hernia mesh lawsuits have been filed against Atrium Medical Corp. by patients who claim to have been harmed by C-Qur mesh. Those cases have been centralized in the U.S. District Court, District of New Hampshire. (IN RE: Ethicon Physiomesh Flexible Composite Hernia Mesh Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 2782)

Around 50 hernia mesh lawsuits have been filed in federal court's nationwide on behalf of individuals who suffered debilitating complications allegedly due to polypropylene implants marketed by C.R. Bard, Inc. and its Davol, Inc. subsidiary. On April 10th, plaintiffs involved in those cases filed a petition with the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation seeking centralization of their claims in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Ohio, or alternatively, the Western District of Missouri. (IN RE: Davol, Inc./C.R. Bard, Inc., Polypropylene Hernia Mesh Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 2846)

