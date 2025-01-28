NEW KITCHENAID CAMPAIGN HELPS THOSE WHO COULDN'T GET A RESERVATION THIS VALENTINE'S DAY FIND CONNECTION IN THE KITCHEN

Recreate Your Favorite Restaurant Recipes at Home with KitchenAid This Year

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, KitchenAid announced a new campaign in celebration of the upcoming Valentine's Day holiday. Restaurant reservations spike 433% on Valentine's Day[1], so this year, KitchenAid is releasing the brand's own version of recipes from some of the most iconic Chicago restaurants to help consumers connect with those they love most where they love most ー at home.

KitchenAid is releasing its own version of Chicago's most delicious restaurant recipes that you may recognize, including Baharat Roasted Cauliflower, Brazilian Cheese Bread, Rock Shrimp Tempura with Creamy Spicy Sauce, Prime Rib French Dip, Caramelized Onion Dip with Caviar, and more.

You can find the KitchenAid versions of the full recipes and watch these mouthwatering dishes being made on the KitchenAid Instagram channel . Plus, if you're located in Chicago, keep your eyes peeled for KitchenAid brand's take on some of the most beloved local recipes. You just might find them in the places you crave those dishes the most.

"Valentine's Day is one of the hardest days of the year to get a reservation, and the option of staying home to celebrate is becoming increasingly attractive," said Kevin Sulaiman, Head of Brand, KitchenAid at Whirlpool Corporation. "Whether it's valentine's, spending time with family or loved ones, KitchenAid is giving people the recipes and appliances they need to celebrate love in the place best for genuine connection: the kitchen."

The campaign encourages consumers who didn't grab a Valentine's Day reservation this year to focus on making memories in their own kitchens with those they love. The key to creating meaningful connections in the kitchen is having appliances that bring inspiration to every recipe, every day. Through performance, quality, and craftsmanship, KitchenAid appliances are designed to match your passion, so you can expect more from your kitchen.

You can learn more about KitchenAid major appliances at KitchenAid.com .

About KitchenAid

Since the introduction of its legendary stand mixer in 1919 and first dishwasher in 1949, KitchenAid has built on the legacy of these icons to create a complete line of products designed for those with a passion to make. Today, the KitchenAid brand offers virtually every essential for the well-equipped kitchen with a collection that includes everything from countertop appliances to cookware, ranges to refrigerators, and whisks to wine cellars. To learn more, visit KitchenAid.com or follow us on Instagram, @KitchenAidUSA.

[1] According to research from Open Table and Toast.

