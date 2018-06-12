New Leanplum Study Reveals Emails Drive 3x App Engagement When Combined With Push Notifications

According to App Annie, in Q1 of 2018, the app economy was responsible for $18.4 billion in revenue. Email marketing helps brands tap into this growing revenue opportunity by prompting users for return visits to their mobile apps, that in turn drives higher monetization. Yet, using email as a standalone marketing channel isn't enough. To truly engage customers wherever they are — web, mobile, mobile web — marketers need a multi-channel strategy that combines email with other communication channels.

In this report, Leanplum unveils first-of-its-kind data to help marketers leverage email as a core part of their multi-channel campaigns to drive mobile retention and revenue.

Key findings include:

Mobile app engagement increases 3x when you coordinate email messages with push notifications

when you coordinate email messages with push notifications Users who open email messages have 40 percent more weekly sessions versus those who don't

versus those who don't Dormant users are 50 percent more likely to re-engage with your app as the result of an email message

with your app as the result of an email message Loyal users love frequent emails, but emailing less engaged users too often leads to unsubscribes

"Connecting users around the world is at the heart of what we do at HelloTalk. To showcase our value early on, we crafted a campaign that reached new users across multiple channels," said Marta Krzeminska, Marketing Director at HelloTalk. "A single pop-up message worked well on its own, but combining it with an educational follow-up email was even better. With Leanplum, we've seen our engagement and retention efforts paying off — with 21 percent of users coming back to the app and first messages increasing 7x."

"Forward-looking brands have recognized that in a mobile-first world email cannot be siloed from the data that apps provide," said Joyce Solano, SVP of Global Marketing at Leanplum. "Leanplum's latest Mobile Marketing Trends report validates the importance of understanding user behavior in your email campaigns so you can successfully orchestrate with other mobile channels such as push notifications and fuel marketing engagement."

For this report, Leanplum analyzed global data over a 60-day period, from hundreds of mobile-savvy brands that sent at least 1,000 emails per day. Apps from a variety of verticals were included in the findings — including, but not limited to, travel, gaming, education, entertainment, and fintech.

Leanplum's mobile marketing platform captures more than 24 billion mobile data points daily and delivers over 50 million messages every hour, providing the real-time insights and capabilities to help marketers deliver in-the-moment engagement and build meaningful customer relationships.

About Leanplum

Leanplum is the mobile marketing platform built for engagement. Global brands like Tinder, Grab, Tesco, and Zynga turn to Leanplum to help them orchestrate multi-channel campaigns -- from messaging to the in-app experience -- that drive mobile growth and build long-lasting customer relationships. Founded in 2012, Leanplum is based in San Francisco, with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has received more than $98 million in funding from Norwest Venture Partners, Canaan Partners, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and Shasta Ventures, and is recognized Fortune's Best Companies to Work For, SF Business Times' Best Places to Work, and Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America by Entrepreneur magazine. Learn more at www.leanplum.com.

