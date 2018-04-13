New Manufacturing Paradigm Solves MM-Wave Circuit Design Challenges

IRVINE, Calif., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange County startup Integra Devices introduces an innovative manufacturing paradigm (AMALGA™) that enables the ability to fabricate hollow, metal waveguide and coaxial structures inside and on top of electronic substrates. In addition, filters, diplexers, switches, attenuators, and other components can be integrated within these structures.

3D Waveguide and 3D Coaxial structures embedded inside and on top of electronic substrates

Now, millimeter-wave modules and assemblies can be miniaturized through the use of these low loss, high density interconnects and components; leading to high packaging density, excellent isolation, and low weight solutions. Batch fabricated on panels, Integra's manufacturing technology allows for scalable, cost-effective production, from hundreds to millions of units. MMIC's and active components can be directly integrated since these traces lay embedded or on top of printed circuit boards.

"Millimeter-wave frequencies (28 GHz and above) are becoming increasingly popular for applications such as Fifth Generation (5G) wireless communications networks, to support moving massive amounts of data quickly. Unfortunately, current transmission line technologies provide challenges for mm-wave engineers looking to design practical systems," states Sourabh Dhillon, Director of Business Development at Integra. "Microstrip and co-planar waveguide circuits can be troublesome and require careful design since such circuits behave like antennas at high frequencies, radiating signal from the desired path and resulting in cross-talk and losses. Waveguide routing, although optimally contain millimeter wave signal, unfortunately leads to 'the plumber's nightmare'… large, bulky systems. We're thrilled to offer the microwave/mm-wave world with a new solution to alleviate this dilemma."

Beam forming networks, directional antennas, nxm switching matrices and many more micro-assemblies can now be realized to push forth innovation for the communications, mil-aero, and test & measurement industries. Contact Sourabh Dhillon today at sdhillon@integradevices.com or +1 (949) 930-0147 to begin designing your integrated millimeter wave micro-assembly.

About Integra Devices

Integra Devices is a next-generation industrial component company that provides a new breed of micro-devices for high-value markets such as telecom, aerospace, manufacturing, and medicine. Through a powerful new manufacturing paradigm (Amalga™), Integra has surpassed the limitations of current micro-manufacturing, allowing the production of products that could not have been built before.

