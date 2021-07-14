New Mother/Infant Holistic Survival Guide to Launch by July 31, 2021

WILMETTE, Ill., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christy Matusiak, DC., is thrilled to announce the publishing of her book "Coordinating the Chaos, through birth and burnout!" This amazing guide for postpartum survival and holistic infant care will be available by July 31, 2021, on Amazon, Kindle, and all major outlets for book sales.

The selling price for the book is $22.95.

Coordinating the Chaos, through birth and burnout is intended to support the new mother in all the chaos that ensues in the early postpartum months. Moms tend to feel alone, overwhelmed and drained, all the while trying to improve their own health and vitality while caring for a baby. Learn to navigate the confusion and compounding effect of your hormones, relationships, self-care, breastfeeding, sleep, nutrition, development and MORE!

Author, Dr. Christy Matusiak, is a Chicago native, and has been in practice for nearly 12 years. As a holistic healthcare practitioner, she has helped thousands of people achieve their health goals, and treat many conditions without the use of prescription medications or surgery. She assists women with fertility, prenatal care, as well as works with babies, children, and families in the healing of colic, ear infections, immune challenges, injuries, hormonal issues, and more. She is excited to bring this book to life to reach more people!

Pre-order by July 20, 2021, and receive a free self-care kit, and autographed copy. (Limited to the first 50 people with promo code: PRESALE50) at www.christymatusiakdc.com

