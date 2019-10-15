New National Book Release from Andreas Wilderer

Lean On: The Five Pillars of Support for Women in Leadership explores how men and women can bring out the best in each other – and do what's best for their families – by focusing on individual strengths. Often the woman is better-suited to be breadwinner while the man is a natural at nurturing, so they flip tradition. Some men devote themselves full time to family; others pursue challenging careers of their own and fairly divide domestic duties. Some have recently retired or sold a business and switched roles with their wives, who have returned to work after years of caring for the kids and home.

In all those roles, countless men are boldly leading their families far differently than their fathers led theirs. It's a transformative tide, but their story has largely gone untold – until now.

Lean On is both insightful and practical. Delving into the many societal implications, Wilderer examines five powerful pillars of support that he has identified as crucial for women to continue rising to their rightful place as business leaders. While painting the big picture, however, he also offers detailed advice on forging a happier, fulfilled family life. Lean On is an eye-opening book of real solutions for individuals, couples, and the community.

Wilderer's wisdom is born of experience: His wife is a corporate executive whose demanding career supports their family financially. He supports her, in turn, by caring for their two children and managing the household. Meanwhile, he has distinguished himself as a certified business and family coach and keynote speaker. Now, as the author of Lean On, Wilderer shares his compelling message with a wider audience, encouraging others to step forward, as he has done, to promote true equality as never before.

About the Author

Andreas Wilderer is a business and family coach, keynote speaker, webinar host, and author. The cofounder of Globularity LLC, he is a Gallup-certified Strengths Coach. Born and raised in Germany, he began his career in event planning and marketing, then relocated in 2009 to the United States as his wife, Mirka, was rising in corporate leadership. To support her, he took on the primary responsibility of caring for their children and managing their household. He soon discovered that many other men were doing the same, giving their best to support their partners and families but often struggling to adjust to society's expectations. Exploring this "new normal" has become a focus of Wilderer's professional career.

