New National Investing Newsletter Focuses on Value Opportunities

Michigan-based Publisher Offers Straightforward Guide to Market Value

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomfield Hills-based Wayman Value Investing, a publishing company focused on investing, has launched a national newsletter focused on helping investors find value in the stock market – especially in places they might never have expected to discover a deal.

Wayman newsletters provide a thorough, thoughtful guide to value investing. Years of trustworthy, original research are available to give self-guided investors the confidence to manage and expand their own portfolios and support long-term financial goals.

Subscribers will have premium access to current, trustworthy, original and easy to understand information on value opportunities in the stock market, including company analysis to help them make the best investment decisions, special reports and exclusive market insights.

"Thousands of companies are always for sale, and our refined and disciplined research methods identify the best deals," said Frank Memcaj, founder of Wayman Value Investing. "We noticed early on from following successful investors that the way to beat the market is to invest over long periods of time. We understand the patience necessary for investors to realize the most from their investments."

With 20 years of self-directed value investing experience, Wayman has developed successful research strategies to achieve consistent portfolio returns.

Wayman's process is a unique one. After estimating future cash flows, the estimates are run through a proprietary discounted future cash flow model. Wayman uses a non-standard "risk-free rate" that purposely assigns a more conservative value on all future cash flows.

Existing positions and watchlists are reevaluated and revalued every month, and all stocks are separated into tiers based on their spread between market value and calculated value.

Newsletter subscriptions start at $499 per quarter for Wayman's Seasonal Explorer membership. The annual Sherpa Experience is $1,500. Please visit www.waymanvalue.com to learn more.

About Wayman Value Investing

Founded in 2023, Wayman Value Investing offers a straightforward guide to strategic value investing and was founded on the principle that money is a way to keep track of and exchange productivity. Wayman was created to help clients manage their investment portfolios with ease. The publishing company provides quality portfolio management research and guidance for self-directed investors through easy-to-understand newsletters. For more about Wayman, visit: www.waymanvalue.com.

Wayman Value LLC does not provide personal investment advice. Wayman Value LLC is not a broker, investment advisor, or professional analyst. Wayman Value LLC provides the Wayman Value investment newsletter and www.waymanvalue.com website to provide subscribers and guests access to investment information related to personal investments in publicly traded stocks and bonds. As a subscriber or guest, you should not rely solely on the investment information provided by the Wayman Value investment newsletter and website to make investment decisions, but rather you should consider all risk factors appropriate for your financial situation when making any investment decision. For additional information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on analyzing risk factors read "Financial Navigating in the Current Economy: Ten Things to Consider Before You Make Investing Decisions" available at www.sec.gov/investor/pubs/tenthingstoconsider.htm.

Wayman Value LLC provides investment information through the Wayman Value investment newsletter and this website. The investment information provided pertains to personal investments in publicly traded stocks and bonds. Wayman Value LLC is not paid by any company to recommend stocks and bonds.

The investment information provided by the Wayman Value investment newsletter and website is accurate to the best of Wayman Value LLC's knowledge, but Wayman Value LLC does not guarantee the veracity, reliability, or completeness of the investment information. Wayman Value LLC relies on company public reporting and other third parties for the information used to provide the Wayman Value investment newsletter and website.

Wayman Value LLC does not guarantee any investment results, and Wayman Value LLC is not liable for any loss or damage caused by a reader's reliance on the investment information provided by the Wayman Value investment newsletter and website.

Investing involves specific risks related to the individual recommended stock or bond, as well as systemic market risks that individuals may experience as losses due to factors that affect the overall performance of investments in the market. Market risks may include interest rate risk, inflation risk, commodity risk, geo-political risk, currency risk, and more. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Asset allocation and diversification does not guarantee a profit or protection against loss.

Wayman Value LLC does not receive any payment from companies to recommend specific stocks and bonds through the Wayman Value investment newsletter and this website.

For more information about investment risks please visit the websites for the following organizations:

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC): https://www.sec.gov

Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA): https://www.finra.org/

North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA): https://www.nasaa.org/

Media Contact:

Jay Scott

[email protected]

484-695-3774

SOURCE Wayman Value Investing