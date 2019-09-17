New Novel, Ms. Never, Answers the Most Dogged Questions of the Age

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms. Never , a new science fiction novel by Colin Dodds, is a distinctly 21st Century vision of consent, memory, and the ways we create and destroy the world every day. Some of the questions explored include:

What do we give away when we click "I AGREE" to the terms of service in our phones?

Why are the billionaires squirrelling away all that money?

Why do old photographs and songs refer to a history we can't remember?

Why do professional sports teams need new stadiums so often?

And why is everyone so depressed?

These are just a few mysteries that Ms. Never takes on (and possibly solves) in startling fashion.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Colin Dodds is a writer. His poetry collection Spokes of an Uneven Wheel was published by Main Street Rag Publishing Company in 2018. And his novel Vice Nimrod, Communications was longlisted for the 2019 Beverly Prize. Colin has also directed short films, and built a twelve-foot-high pyramid out of PVC pipe, plywood and zip ties. He lives in New York City with his wife and daughter.

Praise for WATERSHED (2017)

"The world of WATERSHED is a vibrant one, packed to the gills with absurd and yet oddly-believable detail… one of the most interesting books you'll read this year." (4.7/5 Stars) – IndieReader Reviews

"Unusual in both ideas and expression, blending elements of a suspense thriller with hints of paranormal fiction and a fair portion of social commentary to create a unique feel." – Publishers Weekly, BookLife Prize Review

"Readers will never be quite sure what lurks around the next corner… An appealing mix of adventure and contemplation." – Kirkus Reviews

Ms. Never

by Colin Dodds

470 Pages, 5"X8"

Hardcover $36.36, Paperback $18.18

Also available as an ebook and an audiobook

Science Fiction, Literary Fiction

Publication Date: November 1, 2019

ISBN: 978-1690788140

