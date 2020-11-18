New Ohio Charter High School Provides Free Thanksgiving Meals to All Students

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At North Shore High School, safety matters. "We will continue to practice social distancing, and we have a face covering policy for both staff and students," stated Joe Kilbane. "We also wanted to find a way to do a little more to help our students celebrate Thanksgiving and connect with families during this difficult time, so we are providing a full thanksgiving meal to all currents," says Kilbane. Students can request the meal and a pickup time on the school's website or by phone. Joe Kilbane is the schools founding principal. North Shore is supporting students who want to get their education on site while staying safe. Not only do they offer online classes, but North Shore also engages their young people in a "small-socially distanced" traditional classroom setting as well as one on one assistance. "We are open 5 days a week."

North Shore High School provides a "Fast Track" diploma for students in Garfield Heights, Cleveland, and Surrounding Areas. The school opened its doors in September of 2020 with over 100 new students, Students have come from a block away to as far as Strongsville seeking a high school diploma. We have caring and flexible educators who go the extra mile to help students earn a high school diploma. All our students also have access to our Career Coach and Student Mentor, Michael McMillion. Mr. McMillion works with all students to ensure they' re on track. The school provides both college and career pathways to graduation with online industry credentials and online College Credit Plus Credits. As it was already reported by the Brown Report Newspaper, North Shore High School 'Wows" the Garfield Heights community. Serving ages from 15 to 21, North Shore High School is making progress in helping all young people get exactly what they deserve, an accredited high school diploma in a safe, healthy and educating environment.

North Shore High School is located 4750 Turney Road Garfield Heights, OH. If you are interested in learning more about North Shore High School or partnering with the school, please call to schedule a tour at (216) 862-9719 or visit their website NSHIGHSCHOOL.COM to enroll.

SOURCE North Shore High School - Garfield Heights, Ohio