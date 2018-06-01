New Online Platform Tells Home Owners Who Works Nextdoor

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Naybur.com has taken building permit public records from 50 cities and displayed them on a searchable map.

This data includes the addresses of businesses' customers, therefore a visitor to the site can view who works where and who has hired whom ... such as which plumber, electrician, roofing company, and architect worked on the neighbor's house.

While some small business owners may object to their customers being displayed on a public map without their consent, Naybur.com is betting that they will quickly realize the power of advertising their service addresses.

The platform is currently free to service providers and homeowners.

