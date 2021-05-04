New Online Program Tackles COVID Vaccine Hesitancy with Speaking Out

DURHAM, N.C., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the early days of COVID vaccination, people hunted for vaccines. Now that vaccination is universally available to adults, public health leaders are seeing the impact of vaccine hesitancy. In many locations, vaccines are looking for people.

A small business in North Carolina is tackling the problem with a unique online program that helps its users tap into individual motivations related to health, family, and community and apply them to vaccine decisions.

Most efforts to address vaccine hesitancy rely on external forces — giving more information, correcting misinformation, or highlighting recommendations from others. My Move is unique.

"Externally-driven approaches can be successful, but helping people tap into existing INTERNAL motivations and relate those to vaccination has the potential for long-lasting change," said David Farrell, President of People Designs, the publisher of My Move. "We're likely to be in this situation again in a year or two; and internally-driven behaviors are more likely to be retained."

My Move (https://deliver.mymove.health) guides visitors through an interactive process where they literally speak their thoughts about vaccination to explore their vaccine decision more thoroughly. The program also helps those who remain hesitant name their concerns and discuss them with a health care provider.

My Move is modeled on a successful intervention developed with research funding from the National Institutes of Health (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4752693/). The program leverages a proven health behavior model — called Self-Persuasion — that helps people clarify their internal motivations and apply them to reasoned and lasting decisions, such as getting a vaccination.

My Move is designed for organizations responsible for the health of others — health departments, employers, school systems, and others. In under an hour, an organization can set up the program and refer people to start the intervention. Organizations pay as little as 1¢ per end user. It is completely free to end users and there is no advertising. "We want to make it as easy and inexpensive as possible for ANY organization to immediately deliver an evidence-based intervention," said Farrell.

