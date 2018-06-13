New Oracle Autonomous Cloud Services Ease Mobile Development, Data Integration

To continuously innovate while keeping pace with dynamic business environments, enterprises need secure, comprehensive, integrated cloud services to build new applications and run their most demanding workloads. Only Oracle's cloud services can intelligently automate key operational functions, including tuning, patching, backups, and upgrades giving organizations more time to focus on strategic business activities, while delivering maximum performance, high availability, and critical security features.

"There is tremendous value for our customers in embedding AI and machine learning capabilities throughout our entire cloud portfolio," said Amit Zavery, executive vice president of development, Oracle Cloud Platform. "Customers have embraced our vision for an autonomous enterprise. With Oracle's autonomous platform services, organizations can capitalize on AI to reduce costs, speed innovation, and transform how they do business."

Last year, Oracle outlined its vision for an autonomous enterprise, unveiling the world's first Autonomous Database. Since then, the company announced it would extend autonomous capabilities to its entire cloud platform portfolio. Delivering on that promise, Oracle recently made available a number of autonomous platform services, including Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud, Oracle Analytics Cloud, Oracle Integration Cloud, and Oracle Visual Builder. With today's availability of another set of autonomous platform services, Oracle continues to build momentum. Later in 2018, Oracle plans to release more autonomous capabilities focused on Blockchain, security and management, and additional database workloads, including OLTP and NoSQL.

Mutua Madrid Open Develops MatchBot with Oracle Cloud Platform

Mutua Madrid Open became the first ATP World Tour Masters 1000 and Premier WTA tournament to incorporate an AI-equipped chatbot to improve communication with tennis fans. Implemented with Oracle Cloud Platform, the chatbot, named "MatchBot," used AI to maintain natural conversations that provided fans with information on the event, players, and results, as well as details on hospitality services, discounts on merchandise, ticket sales, access, and parking.

"We wanted to position the Mutua Madrid Open as the tournament of the 21st century," said Gerard Tsobanian, president and CEO of Mutua Madrid Open. "Development of the MatchBot positions us at the forefront of technology and innovation. With this new technology, we were able to provide visitors with an amazing experience -- a pleasant, simpler, and faster way to get the information they wanted about the tournament."

New Oracle Cloud Platform Services Featuring Built-in AI

By adding autonomous capabilities to its latest set of Platform Cloud services, Oracle helps organizations easily develop new innovative user experiences with chatbot and voice capabilities, enables business users to perform intelligent data integration tasks, and exposes business logic and data via robust API design/management.

Oracle Mobile Cloud Enterprise

Oracle Mobile Cloud Enterprise provides a complete, open, and proven enterprise platform to develop, deliver, analyze, and manage mobile apps and AI-powered chatbots that connect and extend any backend system in a secure, scalable manner. Learn more here.

Self-learning chatbots observe interactions, preferences to automate frequently performed actions.

Automated learning from conversations ensures higher accuracy in the machine learning for the smart bots, including seamless handoffs to human agents via trained AI algorithms.

Automatic generation of QnA chatbots extract knowledge from unstructured data by leveraging machine learning.

Oracle Data Integration Platform Cloud

Oracle Data Integration Platform Cloud helps organizations make better and faster decisions by providing access to all data, and unlocking value from data faster through a combination of machine learning and artificial intelligence powered features that stream, migrate, transform, enrich, and govern data from anywhere. Learn more here.

Simplifies and automates creation of big data lakes and data warehouses through one click self-defining tasks to deliver streaming or batch data, thereby improving standardization and efficiency for big data projects.

Delivers self-optimizing data pipelines for rapid data delivery into Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud.

Enables trusted, governed cloud-based analytics through system-guided data sharing between SaaS, on-premises, and hybrid business applications.

Speeds up self-service data preparation through machine assisted data curation and eliminates manual work when creating data pipelines.

Oracle API Platform Cloud

Oracle API Platform Cloud supports agile API-first design and development, enabling hybrid deployment of the API gateway across Oracle Cloud, on-prem and 3rd party clouds. It provides insight on KPIs covering every aspect of the API lifecycle, while employing the most up-to-date security protocols. Learn more here.

Continuously learns about usage patterns, and recommends plans allocation limits and configurations.

Based on other policy usage and configurations, recommends policies and policy configurations using predictive algorithms to API Managers.

Oracle Developer Cloud

Oracle Developer Cloud is a complete development platform included with all Oracle Cloud services that automates software development and delivery cycles, and helps teams manage agile development processes. With an easy-to-use web interface and integration with popular development tools, it helps deliver better applications faster. Learn more here

Builds automation for multiple development languages and environments supporting a variety of popular build frameworks such as Maven, Ant, Gradle, npm, Grunt, Gulp, and Bower.

Tests automation with popular testing frameworks such as JUnit and Selenium enables automation of both logic and UI testing.

Environment provisioning automation via command line interfaces for Docker, Kubernetes, and Terraform.

Continuous integration automation through visual pipeline flows. Monitor live execution of pipelines and build job execution history from a central location.

