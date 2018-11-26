New Orleans Regional AIDS Planning Council Announces Week of HIV Awareness and World AIDS Day Events: #IWearRedBecause

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While World AIDS Day is observed December 1, in New Orleans, we're making NOLA HIV Awareness Week November 29 - December 8, with key events happening in our community throughout that period.

NOLA Health Fest: New Orleans Public Library (219 Loyola Avenue), Thursday, Nov. 29 , 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

New Orleans Public Library (219 Loyola Avenue), , – Prayer Breakfast: St. George's Episcopal Church (4600 St. Charles Ave), Thursday, Nov. 29 , 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM

St. George's Episcopal Church (4600 St. Charles Ave), , – 11:00 AM Wreath Laying Ceremony: Washington Square Park, Friday, Nov. 30 , 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

We invite all media to Join us: spotlighting people living with HIV, clinicians, advocates, and testing events around the city. Share videos or photos on social media using the hashtag #IWearRedBecause throughout the two-week period.

Imagine a world free of stigma, where people recognize HIV as a preventable, treatable, and manageable disease. "HIV stigma, both internal and external, terrifies people from knowing their HIV status, or from feeling safe disclosing they are living with HIV," says Dorian Alexander, an advocate who is, himself, living with HIV.

We all play a role in slowing the HIV epidemic and supporting healthy, stigma-free lives for people living with HIV. Join us this week and let us know why you wear red! #IWearRedBecause

For more information follow us on Facebook events by searching for NOLA HIV Awareness Week 2018: https://www.facebook.com/events/2390403154365722/.

