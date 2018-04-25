New Pez Poppin' Toothbrush Collection From Brush Buddies Brightens Smiles

"We are excited to add PEZ to our portfolio of award-winning toothbrushes," says Anish Patel, CEO of Ashtel Studios, Inc. "This classic brand has brought joy to countless children all over the world, and will continue to do so by making their smiles cleaner and thereby happier. By developing fun and engaging toothbrushes, we are able to encourage children to brush for the recommended 2-minute brushing time."

The Brush Buddies PEZ Poppin' collection features a brand new innovative "poppin' action" feature: just press the button located in the middle of the dispenser, and the brush will pop up. Removing the toothbrush cap or character head reveals soft nylon bristles that are gentle on children's gums.

All PEZ Poppin' Toothbrushes are finished with non-toxic paint, are lead-free and made with ABS construction, resulting in a durable toothbrush collection safe for all kids.

The Brush Buddies Poppin' PEZ toothbrush is available exclusively at Walgreens. To find a location near you, please log onto www.BrushBuddies.com/PEZ.

About Brush Buddies

Ashtel Studios, Inc. is the creator of the award-winning Brush Buddies, Soniclean and Smart Care brands. As a leading provider of consumer goods, Ashtel Studios prides itself on creating revolutionary personal care products that ensure quality, effectiveness and convenience.

Hailed by the trade and dentists as innovative, ground-breaking and wildly entertaining, the company boasts a wide range of products. From Smart Care's bandages, hand sanitizer and facial tissues to Brush Buddies oral care products featuring some of today's hottest musicians, character licenses and pop culture to Soniclean's line of powered toothbrushes, there's something for everybody! Toothbrush categories include Brite Beatz™, Poppin'™, Standin'™, Manual, Powered and even Brush Beatz™ Singing Toothbrushes that play for the dentist recommended two-minute brushing time.

About PEZ Candy Inc.

Based in Orange, CT, PEZ has been inspiring and innovating since 1927. PEZ Candy, Inc. is the pioneer of "interactive candy" that is both enjoyable to eat and fun to play with. PEZ was first marketed as a compressed peppermint candy in 1927 in Vienna, Austria. Today, the company sells and markets its products worldwide with locations in Orange, Connecticut and Traun, Austria. Between them, the two locations distribute approximately 70 million dispensers and 5 billion candies per year. PEZ products are available in more than 80 countries worldwide and are a hot collectible for adults and children alike. PEZ dispensers have been a staple of American pop culture for over 60 years. To learn more, visit us.PEZ.com.

