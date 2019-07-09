New Pharma Models for a New Healthcare Era Study: Out with the Old, In with the New - How Pharma is Changing Along the Value Chain
Jul 09, 2019, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New Pharma Models for a New Healthcare Era" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The entry of technology players into healthcare, alongside empowered consumers and payers' singular focus on cost-effective outcomes, is forcing change across all of pharma's traditional functions. Modern pharma needs to build new kinds of relationships, with each other, with tech players, and with healthcare providers and payers.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
THE REIMAGINING OF HEALTHCARE
Out with the old, in with the new: how pharma is changing along the value chain
Bibliography
CASE STUDIES
Fresenius: integrating care using data
Novo Nordisk: from drugmaker to data collector
Roche: data curator
Sanofi partners for a place in China's health delivery revolution
LEO Pharma: building trust by putting the patient first
Amgen: from transactional to collaborative
Bibliography
TECHNOLOGY FIRMS ARE REAL COMPETITORS
Big pharma is up against big tech
Tech firms are hiring healthcare talent
Tech is cozying up to payers and providers
Pharma has been slow to see the tech threat
Bibliography
DIGITAL PRODUCTS CAN ENHANCE DRUG PORTFOLIOS
Digital therapeutics may enhance drug portfolios with patient data
Pharma is investing in digital therapeutics
Digital health firms are working with providers
Data-collecting pills to boost outcomes
Proteus Digital Health: turning pharma's model on its head?
Bibliography
CHALLENGES TO EMBRACING NEW TECHS AND NEW PARTNERS
Do better relationships make money?
The challenges to embracing digital
Bibliography
LESSONS FROM OTHER SECTORS
Focus on what the customer wants
Consultants also take a cross-sectoral view
Bibliography
21ST CENTURY PHARMA: COLLABORATIVE SOLUTION PROVIDERS
Bibliography
APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mgcd2u
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article