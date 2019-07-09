New Pharma Models for a New Healthcare Era Study: Out with the Old, In with the New - How Pharma is Changing Along the Value Chain

DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "New Pharma Models for a New Healthcare Era" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The entry of technology players into healthcare, alongside empowered consumers and payers' singular focus on cost-effective outcomes, is forcing change across all of pharma's traditional functions. Modern pharma needs to build new kinds of relationships, with each other, with tech players, and with healthcare providers and payers.



Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW



THE REIMAGINING OF HEALTHCARE

Out with the old, in with the new: how pharma is changing along the value chain

Bibliography



CASE STUDIES

Fresenius: integrating care using data

Novo Nordisk: from drugmaker to data collector

Roche: data curator

Sanofi partners for a place in China's health delivery revolution

LEO Pharma: building trust by putting the patient first

Amgen: from transactional to collaborative

Bibliography



TECHNOLOGY FIRMS ARE REAL COMPETITORS

Big pharma is up against big tech

Tech firms are hiring healthcare talent

Tech is cozying up to payers and providers

Pharma has been slow to see the tech threat

Bibliography



DIGITAL PRODUCTS CAN ENHANCE DRUG PORTFOLIOS

Digital therapeutics may enhance drug portfolios with patient data

Pharma is investing in digital therapeutics

Digital health firms are working with providers

Data-collecting pills to boost outcomes

Proteus Digital Health: turning pharma's model on its head?

Bibliography



CHALLENGES TO EMBRACING NEW TECHS AND NEW PARTNERS

Do better relationships make money?

The challenges to embracing digital

Bibliography



LESSONS FROM OTHER SECTORS

Focus on what the customer wants

Consultants also take a cross-sectoral view

Bibliography



21ST CENTURY PHARMA: COLLABORATIVE SOLUTION PROVIDERS

Bibliography



APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mgcd2u

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

