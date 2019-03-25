New Photo Website Shares Techniques to Create Portfolio-Quality Images

GIG HARBOR, Wash., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you aspire to make great photographs? Picture Methods, a free photography blog with supporting podcast, is aimed at helping photographers exercise their creative spirit, learn new techniques, and find inspiration to create portfolio-worthy photographs.

PictureMethods Podcast Cover Art Featuring Scott Bourne

PictureMethods.com features photo essays to inspire photographers as they hone their skills. They'll find insight about photography craft, including exposure, composition, visualization and more. The site features tips for deliberate practice and creativity boosters to help approach photography in new ways.

Picture Methods goes beyond equipment and trends to focus on how to tell stories with your camera.

"You don't have to have the most expensive camera to make amazing photos," says Scott Bourne, publisher of Picture Methods. He wants to inspire readers to experience the satisfaction of creating beautiful images through study and application of the craft. "It's your individual perspective that makes the difference."

PictureMethods.com features posts that share photography insights and inspiration, but also offers advice on best practices, gear reviews, and links to photo tours and workshops that are aimed at helping you improve your craft with expert guidance.

ABOUT PICTUREMETHODS:

PictureMethods.com is owned by Scott Bourne. He is an Olympus Visionary and professional wildlife photographer, author and lecturer who specializes in birds. He's been involved with photography for more than four decades and his work has appeared in more than 200 publications. He is a pioneer in the digital photography and online space and was named one of the 30 most influential photographers on the Web by Huffington Post. He founded one of the first online photography sites, Photofocus, and co-founded This Week in Photo, the first photography podcast.

