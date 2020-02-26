New Podcast, "Truth + Basketball with George Karl," available now on Apple, Spotify and iHeart Media, launches to talk hoops and life lessons with NBA coaching legend.

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary NBA coach George Karl, along with a Denver-based production team, launched a new podcast, "Truth + Basketball with George Karl," in January 2020. The podcast's 15-episode first season will highlight various players, coaches, GMs and owners from Karl's illustrious basketball career. Additionally, episodes focus on important life and business lessons, including leadership, accountability, communications and teamwork. Karl is honest and revealing, sharing previously untold learnings and anecdotes throughout each episode.

"This podcast is an opportunity to discuss some of my favorite – and not so favorite - experiences and maybe some wisdom from my 40-year hoops career," says Karl. "I hope listeners find the podcast fun and informative and appreciate our candid look at the sport and other topics we cover."

To date, Truth + Basketball has featured original episodes on Karl's background, his relationships with general managers, owners and players, in addition to time spent coaching the Seattle SuperSonics in the 1990s. A new and telling episode about Karl's tumultuous experience coaching 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony will release on Feb. 26, 2020. Karl and Anthony effectively "parted ways" in 2010 when Anthony demanded a trade from Denver. He was eventually traded in February of 2011, along with Chauncey Billups, to the New York Knicks.

Karl is the sixth winningest coach in NBA history, a three time cancer survivor and was a 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame nominee. Karl spent 27 seasons as head coach for six franchises - Cleveland Cavaliers (84-86), Golden State Warriors (86-88), Seattle SuperSonics (92-98), Milwaukee Bucks (98-03), Denver Nuggets (05-13), Sacramento Kings (15-16). His 1,175 career wins trail only Don Nelson, Lenny Wilkens, Gregg Popovich, Jerry Sloan and Pat Riley. Additionally, George Karl was a nominee for the 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame.

"While there are lots of great sports and leadership podcasts today, we believe this dialogue, with an all-time great coach, will be unique. We're confident Truth + Basketball will offer great information, great stories and valuable knowledge," says co-host and co-producer, Brett Goldberg.

According to 2019 Edison Research, over 50 percent of Americans listened to a podcast episode in 2019, up 44 percent from the previous year. A 2019 IAB Report suggests the monetization of advertising on podcasts will double from $475M in 2019 to more than $1B in 2021. That monetary growth, combined with the presence of podcast platforms on Apple, Google and Spotify has led to the surging popularity of the medium. The Ringer platform and its podcast network, by well-known sports voice Bill Simmons, was sold to Spotify earlier this month for a reported $200M.

About Truth + Basketball with George Karl

Truth + Basketball is a production of T+B LLC. Karl serves as a producer along with Brett Goldberg, Brad Burns and Mikey Goldenberg. You can catch up on Season 1 and listen to new episodes of Truth + Basketball with George Karl on Apple Podcasts, Spotfiy, iHeart Media, Google Podcasts, Stitcher and all major podcast apps. Visit truthandbasketball.com for more information.

SOURCE Truth + Basketball with George Karl