New President Joins Jobletics to Drive Growth

SOMERVILLE, Mass., April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobletics, Inc., the new approach to hourly labor staffing, today announced the addition of experienced retail senior executive Joe Kelley as President. The company also announced the addition of 2 significant clients as it continues its phenomenal growth.

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley is an experienced senior executive with over 30 years of leadership experience in the grocery and retail industry. He has held senior positions with several grocery chains, including Chairman & CEO of Marsh Supermarkets, President of Stop and Shop New England, and Executive Vice President at Price Chopper Supermarkets. In addition, he has had key Vice President positions at Albertsons, Star Markets, and Shaw's Supermarkets. His tenures with these brands have all resulted in significant increases in sales, margins, and market share.

"Joe has been working as an Advisor with us and sees so much opportunity that he has agreed to join as President," said Rahul Sharma, CEO and Co-Founder of Jobletics. "The addition of Joe to our management team is further validation of the market opportunity for Jobletics and will be invaluable as we expand our presence in the grocery and retail industries."

"I am so excited about the Jobletics solution and its trajectory that I could not pass up the opportunity to join the team," said Joe Kelley. "The existing management team is particularly strong and has done a great job creating and developing the company. We are really poised for tremendous growth, and I am happy to help accelerate that growth and really build a long-term company that is changing how foodservice, retail, and hospitality companies think about fully staffing for their business."

As a sign of that growth, Jobletics also announced the addition of 2 major clients to its expanding client list. Delaware North's TD Garden business unit and Harvard University have both recently agreed to use Jobletics services for their foodservice staffing needs.

"Adding great brands like Delaware North and Harvard University to our client list is a big win for Jobletics," said Rahul. "Our solution is perfectly suited for businesses like these, which often need to scale up and down rapidly and face many issues trying to do that internally with staff hired on their own payrolls. Jobletics allows them to address this need while still maintaining the staff relationship and culture that great companies need to differentiate themselves."

Jobletics is currently offering securities under Regulation CF and Rule 506c of Regulation D. The company has filed a Form C with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with this offering. Individuals interested in Jobletics' SeedInvest equity crowdfunding campaign can find more information at https://www.seedinvest.com/jobletics/seed.

About Jobletics, Inc.

Jobletics is the new approach to hourly shift staffing. Jobletics hires, as W2 employees, premier workers that endure a highly tuned interviewing, vetting, an onboarding process to ensure they can hit the ground running at new locations and exceed client expectations. Leveraging the Jobletics technology platform, managers at foodservice, retail, and hospitality organizations can schedule shifts knowing a qualified professional will fill the shift, and eliminate the headaches of recruiting, interviewing, training, and retaining their own part-time staff.

