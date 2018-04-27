New Realm Brewing Announces Plans to Open Virginia Beach Brewery and Taproom

"As we looked at ways to serve our growing base of New Realm fans, it was important to us that we remain a local brewer in the Southeast, expand capacity, increase innovation and stay true to our core values," said Carey Falcone, CEO and co-founder of New Realm Brewing. "When the opportunity came up to partner with The Miller Group to lease the Virginia Beach facility, purchase newer, high-quality brewing equipment at a great value and create jobs in Virginia Beach, we knew we needed to seize it."

"New Realm is proud to become part of the Virginia Beach community as we continue to serve our fans in Atlanta. We could not ask for better local partners than Jerry Miller and The Miller Group. We look forward to benefiting from their experience, support and advocacy as we serve the Virginia Beach community for many years to come."

Jerry Miller, CEO and founder of The Miller Group, said, "We are thrilled to welcome New Realm to Virginia Beach. With the backing of a strong management team, world-class facility and premier location, New Realm's brewery and taproom will support job creation and draw visitors to Virginia Beach year-round."

The Virginia Beach brewery and taproom will be located at 1209 Craft Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia, and New Realm expects it to open once it receives all applicable licenses and permits required for operation. The new brewery is capable of brewing 40,000 barrels annually, and will feature a tasting room with a wide variety of beers on tap, an outdoor beer garden, and private event space.

New Realm beers are currently available at its Beltline brewery and restaurant in Atlanta, as well as bars throughout Atlanta and select retail locations in Georgia. The existing brewery and restaurant is located at 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta, Georgia with reservations accepted via OpenTable on New Realm's website. For a complete list of hours, information on private events and public tours, as well as additional information, visit www.newrealmbrewing.com.

About New Realm Brewing

New Realm Brewing Company is an American craft brewery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. On a mission to rethink tradition and bend the rules, the team planted their first production facility in a 20,000 square-foot space on Atlanta's east side Beltline trail, featuring a 25hl brewhouse, 3,000 square-foot restaurant, rooftop patio and beer garden. Renaissance man and brewing legend, Mitch Steele received the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing in 2014 and co-authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale in 2012. New Realm Brewing's core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric commitment and approach.

For More Information:

www.NewRealmBrewing.com

@NewRealmBrewing

Media Contact:

Kitsy Rose

Kitsy@KitsyRosePR.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-realm-brewing-announces-plans-to-open-virginia-beach-brewery-and-taproom-300638454.html

SOURCE New Realm Brewing

Related Links

http://www.newrealmbrewing.com

