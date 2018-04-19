New Realm Brewing Purchases Brewing Equipment

"This equipment presents an incredible opportunity to expand our capacity in a meaningful way while staying committed to our roots," said Carey Falcone, CEO and co-founder of New Realm Brewing. "New Realm is proud to be part of the Atlanta community and we are enthusiastic about the opportunity to serve more New Realm fans."

"We continue to invest in our Beltline brewery and restaurant with additional team members and new 60-bbl expansion tanks. But the reality is that, thanks to the incredible support of New Realm's patrons and fans in Atlanta, we are capacity and space constrained in our current location," said Mitch Steele, Brewmaster and co-founder of New Realm Brewing. "We are excited about the ways this new equipment and capacity will enable us to deliver the same high-quality beers while increasing our ability to innovate and create new beers for local fans."

"This equipment acquisition is a unique opportunity to meet growing demand, while continuing to focus on quality and consistency. This new equipment will allow our team to brew even more of the beer that we feel passionate about," said Chief Commercial Officer and co-founder, Bob Powers.

New Realm is focused on positively impacting the communities in which it operates, and maintains a firm commitment to environmental sustainability, supporting local, independent craft communities and the art and science of great craft brewing.

New Realm beers are currently available at its Beltline brewery and restaurant, as well as bars throughout Atlanta and select retail locations in Georgia. The brewery and restaurant is located at 550 Somerset Terrace NE (30306) with reservations accepted via OpenTable on New Realm's website. For a complete list of hours, information on private events and public tours, as well as additional information, visit www.newrealmbrewing.com.

About New Realm Brewing

New Realm Brewing Company is an American craft brewery started in 2016 by co-founders Carey Falcone, Bob Powers and Mitch Steele. On a mission to rethink tradition and bend the rules, the team planted their first production facility in a 20,000-square foot space on Atlanta's east side Beltline trail, featuring a 25hl brewhouse, 3,000 square foot restaurant, rooftop patio and beer garden. Renaissance man and brewing legend, Mitch Steele received the Russell Scherer Award for Innovation in Brewing in 2014 and co-authored the book IPA: Brewing Techniques, Recipes and the Evolution of India Pale Ale in 2012. New Realm Brewing's core principles are quality, creativity, authenticity, and striving for perfection, all with a customer-centric commitment and approach.

For More Information:

www.NewRealmBrewing.com

@NewRealmBrewing

Media Contact:

Kitsy Rose

Kitsy@KitsyRosePR.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-realm-brewing-purchases-brewing-equipment-300633192.html

SOURCE New Realm Brewing

Related Links

http://www.newrealmbrewing.com

