New Relationship Health Book Teaches Mindfulness Practices to Reduce the Likelihood of Divorce

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With her first book, Creating Relationship Wellness: An Introduction to the Techniques of Mindfulness for Healthy Relationships, author Stephanie Wijkstrom, licensed counselor and relationship expert, provides couples with a road map toward improved relationship health. Each chapter offers evidence-based and therapist-verified techniques to gain insight into yourself and your partner. Its skills-based interventions draw upon the fields of mindfulness and behavioral psychology, both recognized as pathways to enrichment. With an emphasis on wellness, this text provides preventative tools which can be used to enhance the wellbeing of a couple's relationship before they need to rely on couples therapy or experience relationship deterioration.

Creating Relationship Wellness: An Introduction to the Techniques of Mindfulness for Healthy Relationships Stephanie Wijkstrom, MS, LPC

Divorce rates are at their peak, marriages end as soon as couples fail to understand each other from a healthy perspective, or they continue on in shambles unhappily. Through the book Creating Relationship Wellness, Stephanie Wijkstrom provides couples with the path that will make them capable of handling the challenges that come with marriage or coupledom. It teaches couples all the mindful techniques that make a relationship meaningful and long-lasting.

"Stephanie is a dynamic and skilled marriage counselor and relationship expert. From teaching seminars, to offering strategic and impactful care, her couples therapy interventions are accessible and effective in healing love. This text is truly the culmination of her best relationship work!" Corretta Doctor, International Coach and Author.

Creating Relationship Wellness: An Introduction to the Techniques of Mindfulness for Healthy Relationships is 148 pages and is now available in ebook and print versions at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online booksellers.

About the Author

Stephanie Wijkstrom, MS, LPC is a licensed counselor who for the last decade, has specialized in providing marriage counseling that aids couples in recovery from complex and common relationship issues. As the Founder of Counseling and Wellness Center of Pittsburgh , she has worked with countless couples in various phases of distress by using targeted interventions which blend together mindfulness-based strategies with behavioral psychology and communication techniques.

