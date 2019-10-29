New Report Answers Questions Defining Trump Presidency

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Forward Foundation today released Answering America: The Business Case Against Trump's Agenda, a report examining the impact of Trump administration policies on our national economy, with emphasis on five Midwestern states – Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Answering America is the product of hundreds of local briefings with entrepreneurs, investors, executives, and small business owners across the US. It raises and answers 10 of the most common questions business leaders ask, using the arguments that speak most to them and the sources they trust.

"With so many Americans arguing past each other these days, it helps to adopt the data-driven, results-oriented approach business leaders use when running their businesses," said Jim Doyle, president of Business Forward. "This is about more than this president or the next one. It's about getting Americans back on the same page, using the same numbers, and building support for the very difficult reforms we'll need to pass over the next decade to keep America competitive."

Answering America's "business case" approach focuses on long-term costs and return on investment, demonstrates the impact of reinforcing cycles on communities and key industries, and compares US policies to what our competitors are doing.

"Answering America's 'business case' approach to controversial issues speaks to millions of Americans frustrated with Washington and anxious about our future," said Neera Tanden, president and CEO of the Center for American Progress. "From immigration and infrastructure to trade and clean energy, Business Forward demonstrates the cost of Trump's policies – and the enormous return on investment smart reforms could generate."

The report's key findings include:

Over 10 years, Trump's restrictive immigration policies could cost $1.5 trillion in economic growth and 6.9 million jobs.

in economic growth and 6.9 million jobs. For Iowa , Michigan , Ohio , and Wisconsin , renewable energy represents a $58 billion opportunity to "buy local."

, , , and , renewable energy represents a opportunity to "buy local." Trump is proposing federal spending on infrastructure to cover only 10 percent of the $2 trillion shortfall in needed investment over the next decade.

shortfall in needed investment over the next decade. Women are overrepresented in low-paying jobs, underrepresented in high-paying jobs, overworked at home, and undermined at the office. Today's gender gap equals $1 trillion in lost income.

A complete copy of the report can be found here.

About Business Forward Foundation

The Business Forward Foundation is an independent research and education organization that takes a business-minded look at policy issues affecting America's economic competitiveness. Our work combines insights and advice from business leaders across the country with rigorous policy analysis. Through white papers, issue briefs, conference calls, and other events, we educate policy makers and the public about climate change, immigration reform, infrastructure investment, the future of work, and other critical issues.

SOURCE Business Forward Foundation