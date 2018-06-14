New Report Predicts Shift in Education System to Keep Up with Future Job Market

To better understand the systemic change needed, Jobs for the Future (JFF), with the support of Pearson, conducted an in-depth review of the field, interviewing more than 20 education and workforce experts in the US and the UK. JFF also performed original research comparing the data from The Future of Skills with United States Bureau of Labor Statistics projections.

"As the future of work is realized, what makes us human is what will make us employable; education systems are already evolving to develop and measure the skills that matter, but there is much more that can be done," said Maria Flynn, president and chief executive officer at Jobs for the Future.

"As the world's leading digital education company, understanding the future of work is vital to making sure that students are prepared for lifelong success, no matter how much the job market may change," said Leah Jewell, managing director for employability solutions at Pearson. "This research confirms that students need educational solutions that meet them where they are in life and that are accessible throughout one's career. Pearson's transition to more personalized digital learning tools is guaranteeing we are ready to meet this need as economies and workforce demands shift."

Demand-Driven Education follows a 2017 report from Pearson, Nesta and Oxford Martin School, The Future of Skills: Employment in 2030, the first study ever to combine diverse human expertise with active machine learning to produce a more nuanced view of future employment trends. The report challenged alarmism over widespread job automation, arguing that the convergence of trends in technological change, globalization, demographic shifts, environmental sustainability, urbanization, increasing inequality and political uncertainty will likely result in a world where work requires specific knowledge and skills, especially complex thinking and interpersonal capabilities.

