New Report Released on Growing Biotech Sector

MRC recently released a publication on the growing Biotech market. Factor such as growing demand for agro-based products, reducing cost of DNA sequencing, rising prevalence of chronic disorder are driving the market growth. However, ethical issues associated with clinical trials and risks associated with GM organisms and crops are restraining the market growth.

Biotechnology is a set of tools that uses living organisms to make or modify a product, improve plants, trees or animals, or develop microorganisms for specific uses. It is a combination of various technologies, applied together to living cells, including not only biology, but also subjects like mathematics, physics, chemistry and engineering.

By Technology, Nanobiotechnology is expected to dominate the market. Various drug delivery therapies use nanobiotechnology for chronic disorders such as cancer. It involves the advancement of nanoparticle based gold nanoparticles, chemotherapeutic drugs, and quantum dots for molecular diagnosis and nanobiosensors which help in drug delivery and optical imaging. North America accounted for largest market share attributed to the increase in investments in R&D pertaining to new drug discovery.

Some biotechnology stocks to consider if looking to enter the sector include: Propanc Biopharma Inc. (OTCQB: PPCB), CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI), Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA), Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS), and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM).

Propanc Biopharma Inc. (OTCQB: PPCB)

Market Cap: 1.32M, current share price: $.062

Propanc Biopharma Inc. (PPCB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on development of new and proprietary treatments for cancer patients suffering from solid tumors such as pancreatic, ovarian and colorectal cancers, this week announced the completion of a scientific advice meeting with the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), UK, regarding the investigational medicinal product (IMP) manufacturing program for PRP, the Company's lead product candidate. A number of topics were raised and clarified regarding the preparation of a clinical trial application (CTA) for a First-In-Human study in the UK. Key topics included the definition of starting material under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) principles, as well as certain tests to be conducted as part of the ongoing quality assurance and control requirements for manufacture of a biological product for human use.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI)

Market Cap: $547.56M, current share price: $7.10

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing high quality, cost-effective pharmaceutical products and innovative oncology therapeutics to patients, announced receipt of a letter from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) (group within the China FDA in charge of technical review) indicating that EVOMELA® (melphalan) for injection has been scheduled for review by the Expert Advisory Anti-Tumor (Oncology) Drugs Committee (the "Advisory Committee"), which is scheduled to take place this week between April 25-26, 2018 (the "Advisory Committee Meeting").

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA)

Market Cap: $638.80M, current share price: $12.34

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DRNA), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that the company has resolved all litigation with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The settlement allows Dicerna to advance all of its key and planned pipeline programs while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

"With today's announcement of a settlement with Alnylam, we are now able to focus the entirety of our resources on the advancement of our key clinical and discovery programs," said Douglas M. Fambrough, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Dicerna.



Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS)

Market Cap: $6.30B, current share price: $50.19

Biogen (BIIB) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) announced today they have expanded their strategic collaboration through a new ten-year collaboration agreement to develop novel antisense drug candidates for a broad range of neurological diseases. This collaboration capitalizes on Biogen's expertise in neuroscience research and drug development and Ionis' leadership in RNA targeted therapies with the goal of developing a broad pipeline of investigational therapies. It builds upon a productive collaboration that produced SPINRAZA, the first and only approved treatment for patients with spinal muscular atrophy.

Today, April 20, 2018, Biogen and Ionis will host company conference calls and webcasts to discuss the new collaboration. Full webcast details can be found below.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Biogen will pay Ionis $1 billion in cash, which will include $625 million to purchase 11,501,153 shares of Ionis common stock at a price of $54.34 per share, at an approximately 25% cash premium, and a $375 million upfront payment. Biogen will have the option to license therapies arising out of this collaboration and will be responsible for their development and commercialization. In addition, Biogen may pay milestone payments, license fees and royalties on net sales.



Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM)

Market Cap: $1.96B, current share price: $25.63

Insmed Incorporated (INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the unmet needs of patients with rare diseases, today announced that it has submitted its New Drug Application (NDA) for ALIS (Amikacin Liposome Inhalation Suspension) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for adult patients with Nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC).

