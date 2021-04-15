New Report Reveals That More Than One-Third Of IBS Patients Surveyed State It Has Been More Challenging To Manage Their Symptoms During The COVID-19 Pandemic

Salix Pharmaceuticals Sponsored Report, Patient Perspectives: Living with IBS in a Pandemic

Insights May Help Health Care Providers Have Productive Conversations with Their Patients About IBS Symptoms

LAVAL, Quebec, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, today released a report of survey results that offers perspectives from U.S. adults living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) during the COVID-19 pandemic. Entitled Patient Perspectives: Living with IBS in a Pandemic, the report provides insights about the symptoms and behaviors of IBS patients over the past year (March 2020 – March 2021). Most notably, more than one-third (37%) of those surveyed acknowledge that the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more challenging to manage their IBS symptoms. The report, which was developed based on a survey conducted by The Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll, also finds concerns about post-pandemic life and insights about the way patients are communicating with their health care providers.

"It's been just over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic upended lives across the nation. Salix is committed to helping patients with GI conditions, and we believe it is important to gain an understanding of how the COVID-19 pandemic may impact people living with IBS, a common gastrointestinal disorder that is estimated to affect more than 12 million Americans1," said Robert Spurr, president, Salix Pharmaceuticals. "We believe these new insights may foster important dialogue between health care providers and their patients."

Key findings from the report include:

The pandemic is impacting the wellbeing of IBS patients with 49% reporting that their mental health has worsened. Of the respondents, 51% report worse physical activity and 34% state worse eating habits.

Many respondents report deteriorating IBS symptoms. According to the survey, 33% report worsened diarrhea, 31% report worsened constipation, 39% report worsened abdominal pain or discomfort, and 42% report worsened bloating.

Fewer than 15% of patients surveyed living with these symptoms report experiencing an improvement over the past year.

35% of respondents have not discussed their IBS symptoms with a health care provider at all since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Respondents express concerns about post-pandemic life, including lack of access to restrooms (55%) and being able to attend social gatherings (48%).

About the Methodology Behind Patient Perspectives: Living with IBS in a Pandemic

Data is from a representative non-probability online sample of U.S. residents and was carried out in March 2021 by Fairleigh Dickinson University's FDU Poll. Participants were recruited based on previously reported gastrointestinal issues. The overall sample size of the survey was 695 respondents and was screened to include only those who self-reported having IBS with constipation, Chronic Idiopathic Constipation or IBS with diarrhea. Respondents were drawn from multiple panels of U.S. residents and were compensated for their time. Due to the limitations of this survey, results may not be representative of the general IBS population.

About Fairleigh Dickinson University

Since 2001, Fairleigh Dickinson University's FDU Poll has conducted survey research on issues of public importance. Utilizing best practices in survey methodology, FDU Poll produces authoritative statewide and national public polling. In addition, FDU Poll engages in research for corporate, non-profit and government entities. As a charter member of the American Association for Public Opinion Research's Transparency Initiative, the FDU Poll is devoted to building public confidence in polling by embracing the open science of survey research.

About Salix

Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

