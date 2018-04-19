New Research Names Top Development and IT Services Companies Across the U.S. in 2018

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clutch released its inaugural report on leading development and IT services companies in cities across the U.S.: Orlando, Raleigh, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Bridgeport, Charlotte, Tampa, Colorado Springs, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Sacramento and Phoenix. Clutch is a B2B ratings and reviews firm and named these companies top-performers after evaluating their services offered, client feedback, work quality, and market presence.

Clutch names top development and IT services companies in cities across the U.S. for 2018

Orlando: Appiskey, BOLD! Technologies, Camber Creative, Echo Interaction Group, XeoDev, The Sailor Group

Raleigh: CrossComm, Caktus Group, CMS Website Services, LLC, Software Development Europe, Pathos Ethos

Kansas City: PocketCake, Crema, Ontarget

Las Vegas: Killer Mobile Software, P2H Inc, INTELLISOFT Corp

Phoenix: SolutionStream, Sataware Technologies, Andersen, Dot Com Development, LLC, Ackmann & Dickenson, Fyresite, Exquisite Software, Dreamztech USA LLC, Propelur

Bridgeport: Agency Labs, Resonetrics, QualDev Inc., Quartus Technology

Charlotte: Peaktwo, Scarlett's Web, Inc., Sinew Solutions, GlobalVincitore

Raleigh: Caktus Group, CrossComm, iCiDIGITAL, CMS Website Services, LLC, TheeDesign, Software Development Europe, Pathos Ethos, Fountain City, Inc., The Click Depot

Tampa: Xplode Marketing, Haneke Design, Get Found In Town, GreatCircle Studios, Powered Labs, Inc.

Colorado Springs: Monarch Digital, Infront Webworks, UPlanet Inc, NOGRAVITY

Indianapolis: Blue Group Solutions, The Web Guys, DeveloperTown, Element212

Kansas City: Crema, AGENCY H, Ontarget

St. Louis: SteadyRain, Engage Software, Roundedcube, Spry Digital, Tuva Interactive, Seafoam Media, Victory Enterprises

Las Vegas: P2H Inc, IdeaWork Studios, INTELLISOFT Corp, Doctor Multimedia, BRAINTRUST

Phoenix: Fyresite, Skyhook Interactive, Pyxl, eCreations, Sataware Technologies, Tension Design, Dot Com Development LLC, Resound, JH Consulting, Inc., Avenue 25, Nuanced Media, Exquisite Software, Phoenix Online Media, Dreamztech USA LLC, Propelur

Salt Lake City: Zibtek, Appsbee Software LLC, Spigot Design, Surge Software, niftic agency, Fluid Advertising, Tech9, Connect 4 Web Design, Performance Driven Marketing

Sacramento: Digital Deployment, Uniwebb Software, Digital Canvas, FullStack Labs, SearcherMagnet, Black Antelope, Creativedash, Yurii Sekretar, Dangerous Cat Productions

Charlotte: Peaktwo, C5 Insight

Orlando: XeoDev, Buildrr, The Sailor Group, PNC Solutions

Indianapolis: DeveloperTown, Pinnacle Solutions

Salt Lake City: Zibtek, SolutionStream, Surge Software, niftic agency, Soren Innovations, Tech9, Appsbee Software LLC, Connect 4 Web Design

Raleigh: Analytics-Based Performance Management, iCiDIGITAL, wEquipuSEO

Tampa: Statistics Solutions, MARTEC360

Akron: InfoGrow

"These developers and IT service consultants are committed to diving head-first into their clients' projects," said Jeremy Fishman, business analyst at Clutch. "They help businesses large and small in their community and across the globe and manage to do great work for all of them."

The agencies were selected based on Clutch's research methodology, which uses quantitative and qualitative criteria to evaluate each company's technical certifications, experience, and market presence. Clutch analysts also interview each company's former clients to learn how they approach challenges, develop strategies, and execute customized campaigns and projects.

Clutch's research in development and IT services is ongoing. Interested companies are encouraged to apply to get listed for inclusion in future reports.

Results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on April 16, 2018. These rankings may change daily and currently may not be reflected on Clutch's website.

