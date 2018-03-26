New research out of Mount Saint Mary's University shines a light on persistent gender inequities in California's workforce

The 2018 Report on the Status of Women and Girls in California™ was authored by the Center for the Advancement of Women at Mount Saint Mary's University in Los Angeles. The Center's research examines why certain obstacles and biases continue to undermine professional opportunities for California's women.

"The loss is not just theirs," says Emerald Archer, PhD, director of the Center and the Report's editor in chief. "California's communities and economies suffer, too, when half of the workforce is not achieving its full economic potential due to pay, wealth and policy inequities."

In the Report, Archer's team explored issues ranging from occupational sex segregation and gender typing to sexual harassment in the workplace, family-friendly employment policies and the ever-stubborn gender wage gap. In addition to raw data and trends, the Report also supplies context and identifies some of the driving forces that help explain why gender bias persists in the workforce.

Among the Report's key findings:

California women are more economically insecure than men. Women working full time and year-round make 88 cents for every dollar men earn. Those low earnings mean less savings, too. California women as a whole own just 32 cents for every dollar men own.

households headed by single mothers, 38% live in poverty. California boasts more women-owned businesses (1.55 million) than any other state, and these businesses generate nearly $226 billion in revenue. However, women still lack access to positions of influence in the wider workforce. Women account for 27% of top executives in California companies, and just 4% of the state's top 400 publicly traded companies have a female CEO.

These results and more were discussed at a public event on March 22 in Los Angeles that brought more than 800 women together to hear panels led by high-profile female leaders of industry (from places like Netflix, Bloomberg, Lyft, the U.S. Department of Labor and more) who are attempting to reverse the data on women in the workforce. The event concluded with a conversation on equality in Hollywood, featuring Academy Award-winning actor Geena Davis and writer-producer Erika Green Swafford.

To learn more about the event and to read the Report, visit msmu.edu/statusofwomen. The site includes a gender parity dashboard that tracks California's progress, or lack thereof, in key areas over the past decade. A companion anthology, called Collectif, is also online. The anthology includes related original research and essays conducted by Mount Saint Mary's faculty and students, covering topics such as women in entertainment, women's re-entry to civilian life post-incarceration, and the impact of mentoring relationships on first-generation Latina graduate students.

