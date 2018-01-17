New Richmond American Community In Tucson, Arizona

Starting from the low $200s, La Estancia offers popular Seasons™ Collection homes with a range of features, including 9' main-floor ceilings, open layouts with center-meet patio doors, loft and tech center options, and more. Two of the newest Seasons™ models will be unveiled at the Grand Opening: the Peridot and the Moonstone.

The community itself features an abundance of amenities, including an eight-acre park, swimming pool, playground and sports fields. It's located in the Vail School District close to I-10, with the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and the Tucson International Airport nearby.

EVENT DETAILS

The Grand Opening will take place on January 27, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 6502 E. Via Jardin Verde, Tucson, AZ 85756.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 190,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

