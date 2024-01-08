New Sci-Fi Podcast "Necessary Tomorrows" Offers Hopeful Visions of the Future

Qatar Foundation's Doha Debates, Al Jazeera and acclaimed storytellers team up for audio series combining science fiction and documentary to envision promising tomorrows

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Necessary Tomorrows," a podcast from Qatar Foundation's Doha Debates combining science fiction and fact to envision hopeful futures, debuts on January 8. The series is produced in collaboration with Imposter Media and Wolf at the Door Studios and presented by Al Jazeera Podcasts .

"Necessary Tomorrows" is set in several possible futures imagined by renowned authors, where animals have the rights of humans, capitalism is banned in outer space and AI has become kin. The series is structured in episode pairs: one sci-fi drama set in the 2060s, and one creative nonfiction narrative featuring present-day activists, scientists and researchers turning possibility into fact.

The podcast is hosted by "Ursula," an AI instructor from 2065. Her narration combines readings from actor Nacia Walsh and AI software trained on her voice. Meanwhile, the series' music is a collaboration between composer David Parfit and OpenAI Jukebox, an AI system for creating melodies and underscoring.

Directing the series and producing for Imposter Media is Brett Gaylor, a Peabody-winning documentarian whose works include immersive and cross-platform media like the interactive documentary "Discriminator" and the TV documentary/web series "The Internet of Everything."

"With 'Necessary Tomorrows,' we tried to avoid depicting dystopian futures that imagine what would happen if the world ended," said Gaylor. "There's enough of that in science fiction. Instead, we dreamed—with an amazing set of collaborators—about what it would take for the world not to. With Doha Debates, Wolf At The Door, and Al Jazeera, we're using the creative potential of audio storytelling to build the capacity for hope."

Episodes of "Necessary Tomorrows" are written by renowned authors Christopher Brown , Deji Bryce Olukotun and Quelemia Sparrow . Brown is the Philip K. Dick and World Fantasy Award-nominated author of the sci-fi novels "Tropic of Kansas," "Rule of Capture" and "Failed State." Olukotun has written two novels, including the Afro-futurist thriller "Nigerians in Space" and "After the Flare," which won the 2018 Philip K. Dick special citation. His fiction has appeared in five collections, including 2020's "Best American Science Fiction and Fantasy." Playwright, director and actor Sparrow has worked with many theatre and television companies, including PuSh International Performing Arts Festival, Bard on the Beach, Arts Club Theatre and Firehall Arts Centre. She is a member of the Musqueam Nation.

Executive producers for Doha Debates are managing director Amjad Atallah, deputy managing director Jigar Mehta, director of innovation Japhet Weeks, and executive producer of digital Katrine Dermody. Executive producing for Wolf at the Door Studios is managing director Winnie Kemp.

"We're proud to partner with Al Jazeera, Imposter Media and Wolf at the Door Studios to explore what's next in storytelling," said Atallah. "We hope the podcast sparks lively discussions about how we build better futures for the generations to come."

"At Al Jazeera Podcasts, we are always looking for new ways to inform our audience and expand our offer of shows beyond daily news," said Carlos Van Meek, Al Jazeera Digital's Director of Innovation and Programs. "We are excited about this partnership and how this podcast uses sci-fi and facts to reflect on our possible future."

"Necessary Tomorrows" premiered on January 8, 2024. Fiction episodes will air on Mondays and nonfiction narratives will air on Fridays. The podcast can be heard on all major podcast platforms and at aj.audio/nt1 .

About Doha Debates

Doha Debates believes the world will be a better place if we make room to listen to and understand all sides of an issue and seek consensus together. As divisions on social, geopolitical, scientific and other issues become more entrenched, people retreat into echo chambers and refuse to listen to a spectrum of perspectives. We believe that positive, meaningful change only happens when we build bridges among a diversity of viewpoints.

Even on the most complex and divisive problems, with the right tools, empathy, and determination, we can learn from each other and walk away with a more robust and nuanced understanding of an issue. Inspired by Majlis-style debates, which creates a welcoming space for discussion of diverse views, we engage with young people from every region and country who are invested in solving urgent global issues. Through our programming and content, Doha Debates provides intellectual and practical tools to empower a new generation of leaders who can bridge divides and resolve differences. Learn more at DohaDebates.com .

About Al Jazeera Podcasts

Since 2017, Al Jazeera Podcasts has pioneered global daily news and news commentary shows in the audio world, competing directly with some of the most popular US and UK-based news outlets. As such, we received praise for our ability to cover international news, focusing on how they affect the Global South with quality reporting and storytelling for English-speaking audiences. Al Jazeera Podcasts' shows have won multiple accolades, including the Online Journalism Awards, the Signal Awards, the Lovie Awards, the Anthem Awards, the Gracies, Shorty Awards, and the New York Festivals Radio Awards.

About Imposter Media

Imposter Media is the documentary studio of Brett Gaylor. His recent releases are "Fortune!", an AR documentary released at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, and "Discriminator," an interactive film that had its world premiere at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. His 2020 documentary "The Internet of Everything" broadcast in more than 20 countries and was nominated for a Canadian Screen Award. His interactive series "Do Not Track" is the recipient of the International Documentary Association award for best nonfiction series, the 2016 Peabody Award and the Prix Gemaux for Best Interactive Series. His short "OK Google" animated a year of his son Rowan's accidental voice searches and received the 2019 Webby Award. His 2009 feature "Rip! A Remix Manifesto" was the recipient of audience choice prizes at festivals from Amsterdam to South Africa, broadcast in 20 countries, and seen by millions of people worldwide on Netflix, Hulu and The Pirate Bay.

About Wolf at the Door Studios

Wolf at the Door is a creative studio that develops and produces premium narrative fiction. The company has produced audio drama for companies including Warner Brothers, DC Comics, iHeart Media, Spotify, Wondery, Blumhouse, Shondaland, and directed top voice talent such as Toni Collette, Corey Hawkins, Snoop Dogg, Gina Rodriguez, Winston Duke, and Hasan Minhaj. Their first original production, "The Imperfection," premiered in the inaugural podcast section of the 2021 Tribeca Festival and was nominated for Podcast of the Year and Best Fiction Writing at the Ambie Awards; the project is currently in development as a television show. They also produced "Batman Unburied," which topped Spotify's worldwide charts and was translated into 11 languages. Wolf at the Door is committed to elevating underrepresented talent both above and below the line and is a certified minority-owned business.

