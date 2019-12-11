New Seabreeze Tram to Begin Operations on Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accessing Fort Lauderdale Beach is about to become more convenient. Starting at 4:30 p.m. on November 26th, the new Seabreeze Tram will transport beachgoers and their gear between the new Las Olas Parking Garage, located on Las Olas Boulevard and Birch Road, and the recently completed Las Olas Oceanside Park at Las Olas Boulevard and A1A. The launch date for the tram coincides with the City of Fort Lauderdale's Light Up the Beach event, which will be the first event held at the new park.

Two trams to operate the route were purchased by the Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) and the City of Fort Lauderdale and can each seat up to 32 passengers, are wheelchair accessible, and were made in the U.S. The new Seabreeze Tram service was created to support the Las Olas Boulevard Corridor Improvement Project: a $49 million initiative that brings two new waterfront parks, additional green space, and a tree-lined promenade with improved landscape and streetscape to Fort Lauderdale Beach.

"We look forward to the introduction of the Seabreeze Tram and are thrilled that the service will be available in conjunction with Light Up the Beach. The tram will provide residents and visitors with a convenient amenity to make their visit to our world-famous beach a more enjoyable and memorable experience," said Fort Lauderdale Mayor and CRA Chairman Dean J. Trantalis.

The Downtown Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association (TMA), which operates the five Sun Trolley routes and the Riverwalk Water Trolley, will also operate the Seabreeze Tram on behalf of the City of Fort Lauderdale.

"The TMA's mission is to support our local community by providing transportation options where and when they are desired by residents and guests. We are excited to add the Seabreeze Tram to our collection of services to support the connection to one of our most important natural assets – Fort Lauderdale Beach," said Robyn Chiarelli, Executive Director for the TMA.

After Tuesday's event, the Seabreeze Tram will provide service rain or shine Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

ABOUT TMA (Transportation Management Association)

Founded in 1992, the Downtown Fort Lauderdale Transportation Management Association (TMA), a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, manages the Sun Trolley and the Riverwalk Water Trolley. Approximately 30,000 passengers per month utilize the TMA's seven routes connecting residents, tourists and working professionals from Fort Lauderdale's neighborhoods to Broward County Transit, Tri-Rail and Brightline, as well as destinations such as Fort Lauderdale Beach, the Broward County Courthouse and the Galleria at Fort Lauderdale. TMA services are provided without regard to race, color, or national origin.

