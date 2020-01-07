New Startup THE TANAB Launches Online Platform to Help Women Navigate and Elevate their Formative Years

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- THE TANAB, the only start up dedicated to providing compelling content that covers all aspects of personal and professional career advancement for women during the formative years of their adult life, announces its official launch. THE TANAB seeks to provide a unique digital space where women can visit to seek guidance and support on everything from career, to wellness, and fashion through a unique digital experience, game-changing how-to guides and featured content.

The word "TANAB" is derived from the Persian word meaning rope. We believe that the formative years of ones personal and professional life are essential - and our hope is that THE TANAB will help you keep it all together.

"By offering insight into the "how to" and "why" moments most experience during the formative years of their career and personal life, THE TANAB hopes to inspire women towards living a more well-rounded, and fulfilling life. Our hope is to equip women with the necessary insight and skills to ensure ease within the scope of their personal and professional success," states The Tanab Founder.

THE TANAB is the ultimate advancement destination on the web for career driven, savvy females. Unlike most platforms that only focus on assisting users with either navigating their career or their personal life, THE TANAB conveniently offers career and lifestyle in a single space and is designed to enhance all aspects of the users development. The site has been built and designed to provide community members with a personal - all encompassing user experience. Additional features will be launching in the coming months. Site visitors will have free access to:

Career: Receive career advice and learn from the personal stories of entrepreneurs and professionals who are pursuing a career that is a true reflection of who they really are. Be encouraged to reach your potential and achieve your professional dreams.

Content: Gain access to fashion shopping guides, health-focused recipes, wellness tips, financial recommendations, new beauty finds, and travel recommendations.

"THE TANAB will help users connect the dots during the formative years of their life. It is invaluable to find your purpose, to feel inspired, and there is nothing more valuable than finding your passion and pursuing it relentlessly. It's incredibly empowering and will guide you in all aspects of your life," states The Tanab founder.

