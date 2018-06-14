New Statistics Released on Suicidal Behavior in Youth

Currently, suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for high school aged youth, as well as for youth ages 10 – 24. The four questions below are included in the YRBSS and relate to suicidal thinking. The national statistics are provided.

Have you experienced the feeling of hopelessness and sadness for a constant period of two weeks or greater during the past twelve months (possible beginning of clinical depression)?

31.5% answered YES or almost 1 out of every 3 young people Have you seriously considered suicide in the past twelve months?

17.2% answered YES or over 1 out of every 6 young people. Have you made a plan to attempt suicide in the past twelve months?

13.6% answered YES or almost 1 out of every 7 young people. Have you attempted suicide in the past twelve months?

7.4% answered YES or over 1 out of every 14 young people.

Click here to see the full report that includes a state by state breakdown.

The Jason Foundation provides programs for youth, parents, educators, and the community to help recognize when a young person may be struggling with thoughts of suicide and how to assist them. All programs and materials are available at no cost to the public. The Jason Foundation has 117 Affiliate Offices across the country which service all 50 states. For more information or to find your local Jason Foundation Affiliate Office, visit their website. www.jasonfoundation.com

