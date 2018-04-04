New Study Examines How Relevance of Postsecondary Coursework Affects Consumer Perceptions of Quality and Value in Higher Education

The first report in a three-part series, "From College to Life: Relevance and the Value of Higher Education," examines perspectives from a nationally representative sample of 78,091 adults, ages 18 to 65, who are currently employed and have taken at least some college courses.

Top findings include:

1. Relevance influences value and quality. The more relevant people find their courses to be in their work and daily lives, the greater their belief that they received a high-quality education and that it was worth the cost. This pattern holds true for individuals across all walks of life. In fact, consumers who strongly agree their courses are relevant to their careers and lives are:

63 percentage points more likely to strongly agree their education was worth the cost.

50 percentage points more likely to strongly agree they received a high-quality education.

2. Relevance is related to well-being. Consumers who strongly agree their courses are relevant to their current careers and lives are 18 percentage points more likely to be "thriving" in their overall sense of well-being.



3. Relevance predicts quality and value more than other public data used to create college rankings. Relevance scores are more powerful predictors of consumer satisfaction than average SAT/ACT math scores, student loan default rates, average cost of attendance, a measure of alumni income earnings and graduation rates.

"The voice of education consumers is very clear about how essential relevance is when it comes to finding quality and value in postsecondary educational experiences," said Dave Clayton, senior vice president of consumer insights at Strada Education Network. "The sheer magnitude of impact we see in these findings provides a compelling mandate to fully understand relevance so we can meet consumers where they are and help them make the progress they seek in education, work and life."

Part two in this series (available May 3) will examine the predictive power of relevance across the spectrum of educational pathways, fields of study, occupations and experiences. Part three will engage leaders in the field to identify implications and solutions to help inform collective work to transform higher education, including its reputation, customer relationships, and role in the present and future of work.

"The clarity and strength of these findings tell us that career relevance of courses and experiences is a key driver of consumer assessments of the quality and value of their education," said Brandon Busteed, executive director of education and workforce development at Gallup. "The consumer perspectives represented in these findings should become part of a more nuanced, qualitative scorecard on the performance of our education system in America."

To view complete findings, download the report at stradaeducation.gallup.com.

About Strada-Gallup Education Consumer Insights

Strada Education NetworkSM is empowering consumers by creating the nation's largest data set of consumer perspectives on pathways from education to employment. Since 2016, we have interviewed 350 individuals daily about their educational paths and experiences after high school. Across our portfolio of consumer surveys, we've heard from more than 250,000 people who have experiences at more than 3,000 different schools and programs. The insights are representative of consumers from all educational attainment levels, socioeconomic backgrounds, races/ethnicities and ages across the general population, alumni, and current college students. Working with institutions, employers, students and government leaders, we believe the insights gathered from this partnership can shape the future of the postsecondary education experience and lead more Americans to realize their purpose and potential through meaningful careers and fulfilling lives.

About Strada Education Network

Strada Education Network℠ is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to improving lives by catalyzing more direct and promising pathways between education and employment. We engage partners across education, nonprofits, business and government to focus relentlessly on students' success throughout all phases of their working lives. Together, we address critical college to career challenges through strategic philanthropy, research and insights, and mission-aligned affiliates — all focused on advancing the universal right to realized potential we call Completion With a Purpose®. Learn more at StradaEducation.org and follow us on Twitter @StradaEducation.

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students, and citizens than any other organization in the world.

