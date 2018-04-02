New Study from MD Anderson Cancer Center: Intraoperative Specimen Tomosynthesis Improves Margin Assessment in Breast Conservation Surgery

STRATFORD, Conn., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study by the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center concluded that Tomosynthesis is highly accurate for detecting positive margins intra-operatively, compared to traditional 2-D imaging with extensive processing, in breast cancer patients undergoing segmental mastectomy. With statistics indicating that nationally, 20 to 30% of these patients need to undergo re-excision in order to obtain negative margins, there is a global need for a more accurate, rapid, and easy-to-use technology to enable improved patient outcomes.

At the Society of Surgical Oncology Annual Conference in Chicago on March 22 2018, Dr. Shon Black from MD Anderson Cancer Center presented the results of her team's study of the KUBTEC Mozart 3-D Specimen Tomosynthesis System.

The results of the study indicate that intraoperative Tomosynthesis is more accurate with greater specificity than Standard Extensive Processing at identifying positive margins and is also a simpler process which is less likely to lead to unnecessary additional tissue excision. This is positive news for patients who are increasingly concerned about post-surgical cosmesis.

The study included 99 patients undergoing segmental mastectomy for breast cancer and compared the clinicopathologic features of specimen margin status using Standard Extensive Processing and intraoperative Specimen Tomosynthesis using the Mozart Specimen Tomosynthesis System from Kubtec. The institution's established SEP, while oncologically effective, is a multi-stage process involving 2-D X-ray imaging of the intact specimen, gross evaluation of the specimen, then sliced into 5mm slices, and review of the multiple 2-D X-ray images of the sliced specimen reviewed intraoperatively by a radiologist.

Definitive margin status of each specimen was based upon permanent pathology evaluation.

A link to the study is here: https://drive.google.com/open?id=1Mkv9bJgdJjubcPQ09CK964MiglCijzbc

The Mozart System is designed and manufactured by Kubtec of Stratford, CT.

The company uses proprietary Tomosynthesis technology, which creates images in 1mm digital slices to give radiologists, surgeons and pathologists an improved view of the anatomy of surgical specimens. This enables them to reduce the incidence of positive margins that often lead to repeat surgeries.

About Kubtec

Kubtec, a registered trademark of KUB Technologies, Inc., offers the most innovative tools in digital x-ray equipment for specimen radiography, low-dose imaging, scientific research, forensic analysis, non-destructive testing, irradiation and more. Kubtec is ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified and complies with U.S., Canadian, and European requirements for radiation safety. Systems and manufacturer-trained support are available worldwide. http://www.kubtec.com.

