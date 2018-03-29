New Study Reveals Potential for DotLab Endometriosis Test to be Used for Monitoring Disease Progression and Treatment Response

The study was published in Reproductive Sciences and was led by Dr. Hugh Taylor, Chair of the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at Yale School of Medicine and a leading scientist, physician, and academic.

To analyze the potential of the biomarkers to monitor disease progression and treatment response, laparoscopies are required at more than one time point. Therefore, in the study, endometriosis was induced in non-human primates - a robust model for studying the disease - and half of the animals were administered simvastatin, an alternative approach for treating endometriosis, for 90 days. Endometriosis was evaluated after three months in both the treated and untreated groups via laparoscopy. The levels of specific microRNA biomarkers used in the DotLab endometriosis test were analyzed prior to laparoscopy. The results revealed:

The extent of disease was significantly lower after three months in the treated group compared to the untreated group. Total disease volume decreased by approximately 65%.

The microRNAs analyzed reverted to normal levels in the treated group compared to the untreated group, with either a 90-93% decrease or 7.5-fold increase (p<0.05), consistent with the expression patterns previously seen in humans.

One in ten women worldwide have endometriosis, and there is currently no accurate, non-invasive way to monitor the disease or response to treatment. "This study is the first to show that the levels of DotLab's biomarkers change with endometriosis treatment," said Heather Bowerman, CEO of DotLab. "We are excited for the potential of the test to not only aid in diagnosing endometriosis, but also monitor disease progression." The company is on track to launch its test for physician ordering later this year.

About DotLab: DotLab is a personalized medicine company that was founded in 2016 by Heather Bowerman and Dr. Hugh Taylor. DotLab's first product, DotEndo, is a non-invasive saliva test for endometriosis, a chronic condition that affects one in ten women worldwide. For more information, please visit www.dotlab.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-study-reveals-potential-for-dotlab-endometriosis-test-to-be-used-for-monitoring-disease-progression-and-treatment-response-300622054.html

SOURCE DotLab

Related Links

https://www.dotlab.com

